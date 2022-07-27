"Yul is deff the snake": Why do fans think the Snake in the Grass star is the saboteur in Episode 1?

NBC's Snake in the Grass premiered with Episode 1 of the series on Tuesday night. The adventurous series featured four contestants, dropped into the wild for 36 hours. They faced various challenges that led them to clues that would take them one step closer to figuring out who the snake might be. Early in the episode, fans predicted that the saboteur might be Yul Kwon.

Hosted by Bobby Bones, Snake in the Grass is an action-packed series where four contestants are left in the wild each week. One of the four will prove to be a snake, trying to derail their team from the challenges.

By the end of the episode, the team will have to vote and identify who they think the snake might be. If they are correct, they split the $100,000 cash prize. If they're wrong, the snake walks away with the entire amount.

This week for the season premiere, the four contestants who arrived on the island were Yul, Earl Cole, Malcolm Freberg, and Jeff Zausch. Earl, Malcolm, and Yul appeared in previous seasons of Survivor. Whereas Jeff appeared in Naked and Afraid. With an adventurous spark, the four embarked on the journey to find out who among them was the snake.

Witnessing the contestant's game strategy and the clues revealed during the entire episode, fans predicted that Survivor 13: Cook Island winner Yul Kwon might be the snake.

Snake in the Grass fans think Yul is the saboteur as

Many factors are leading fans to speculate that Yul might be the saboteur in the season premiere of Snake in the Grass.

RyIntegrity @RyIntegrity

#SnakeInTheGrass @nbc I predict the snake is Yul I predict the snake is Yul 🐍#SnakeInTheGrass @nbc

Although during the first challenge, the doubts were on Earl after he lost a piece of the snake puzzle. However, after one clue given to the contestants seemed to point at Yul, their suspicion changed.

The clue read,

"The Snake went to college, which is real keen; their college walls were leafy green. From time to time they had to cram, and he even passed a bar exam."

The Snake in the Grass contestants immediately shifted their attention to Yul because he was a lawyer. Another reason why they assumed it was Yul was that he went to Stanford University, and their logo is a Redwood tree. They connected the redwood tree to the "leafy green" in the clue.

But their decision was not only based on the clue. Some fans also assumed that Yul might've been the snake because of what happened during their final challenge.

The contestants had to find two keys attached to a buoy for their final challenge. Although they found the first key above the buoy, the second one was still missing. Yul decided to go underwater and search for it.

Just as he went underwater, he swam past the key attached to the buoy but missed it. Fans who witnessed him swim across from it predicted that he did that on purpose so it would derail the team and cause a delay in finding the key.

Although the contestants also speculated that Yul was the snake, he was hell-bent on proving that he wasn't.

Fans speculate that Yul might be the snake in Snake in the Grass

Taking to Twitter, many fans predicted that Yul was the snake. Some fans added that they speculated that it was Yul because he missed the clue.

Caitlin @listening_loud Even with that alligator hint, I think it’s Yul. He was in the minority alliance and was a major underdog and his alliance got to the very end still #SnakeInTheGrass Even with that alligator hint, I think it’s Yul. He was in the minority alliance and was a major underdog and his alliance got to the very end still #SnakeInTheGrass

CarMcFast 🏎🏁 🎄 @CarMcFast1 Dude I read a tweet saying Yul and Earl are friends... and being a snake stbs someone in the back #SnakeInTheGrass Dude I read a tweet saying Yul and Earl are friends... and being a snake stbs someone in the back #SnakeInTheGrass

Dani G. @MrsDaniG @gilstem I was thinking Yul or naked and afraid guy I keep going back and forth between them #SnakeInTheGrass @gilstem I was thinking Yul or naked and afraid guy I keep going back and forth between them #SnakeInTheGrass

T-REV @TrevMusicXpert Yul has a law degree and graduated from YALE which is an Ivy League school… Ivy = Leafy Green? #SnakeInTheGrass Yul has a law degree and graduated from YALE which is an Ivy League school… Ivy = Leafy Green? #SnakeInTheGrass

Snake in the Grass airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far