What time does Zack Snyder's Justice League release?: cast, release date, plot, and more 

Zack Snyder's Justice League is slated to release around 12:00 AM PT or 7:00 AM GMT on March 18, 2021, directly on HBO Max, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia. It is expected to be a four-hour movie, edited out of hours of footage shot by Zack Snyder during Justice League's (2017) production.

HBO Max will be the only platform in the USA where the movie can be watched. The theatrical release is not planned completely, taking the ongoing pandemic situation into account.

Also Read: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Schedule, cast, release date, and what to expect

Here's what is known so far:

What to expect from Zack Snyder's Justice League

Image via twitter.com/snydercut

When Justice League was released in 2017, it was slandered by everyone. It was deemed an absolute failure and a missed opportunity.

Everyone credited its failure to Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder as the director of the movie, after Zack left due to a family tragedy.

The change in the original script, followed by a number of reshoots and the addition of unnecessary jokes, undermined its darker and more serious tone. It was ridiculed by fans, who in the form of a dig at the director, called it "Josstice League."

Advertisement

Many fans cried out for the release of Zack Snyder's version, popularly known as Snyder's cut on social media platforms. The online campaign made Warner Bros consider the popular demand. At the end of it all, Zack Snyder's Justice League got a green signal from WB.

The latest trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League came out on March 15, 2021. The trailer consists of numerous visually pleasing moments, along with the menacing Darkseid. Fans can check out the trailer here:

Despite being heavy on action, the trailer gives very little away in terms of the plot. A newly upgraded Steppenwolf, Superman in a black suit, a redesigned version of The Joker and of course, the deadliest one, Darkseid, just increase the already rising hype among fans.

With each frame, the tension builds and the tone gets darker and darker. Judging from the trailer, it doesn't just look like a revamped version of the 2017 version of Justice League, but seems to be an entirely different movie.

Cast and Characters

Advertisement

The only similarity between this movie and Justice League (2017) seems to be the cast. Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot will be seen in the roles of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman respectively, while Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher will play Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg.

The long-awaited Justice League film has a long list of stars that will appear in a number of roles:

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf

Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash

Ray Porter as Darkseid

Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth

Amy Adams as Lois Lane

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

Diane Lane as Martha Kent

Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta

J. K. Simmons as James Gordon

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Peter Guinness as DeSaad

Amber Heard as Mera

Zheng Kai as Ryan Choi

Harry Lennix as J'onn J'onzz / Calvin Swanwick / Martian Manhunter

Jared Leto as the Joker

Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke

Joe Morton as Silas Stone

Apart from the members of the Justice League, Jared Leto will be seen in a revamped look as The Joker from Suicide Squad. Ciarán Hinds and Ray Porter will be a part of the film as voice actors for Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

Also read: After Grammys snub, Namjoon sends BTS fans into frenzy by sharing gym selfie on Weverse