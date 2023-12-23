Zig-Zag Vintage collection: Everything we know so far

The Zig-Zag Vintage collection marks a significant milestone in the brand's diverse legacy. Zig-Zag is known primarily for its iconic rolling papers. This has been a cultural staple for over a century. This legacy has extended beyond smoking accessories, evolving into a symbol of artistic and cultural influence.

With its 1879 Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Zig-Zag first ventured into limited-edition apparel, paying homage to the brand’s founding year. The collection was a fusion of fashion and history, resonating with brand fans. Zig-Zag takes a step further to show the brand's evolution over the last 144 years.

The Zig-Zag Vintage collection is going to restock soon. It comes with a range of apparel that encapsulates the essence of Zig-Zag’s historic journey. Fans of Zig-zag can own these fashionable pieces at an affordable cost.

The Zig-Zag Vintage collection will be restocked soon

Zig-Zag Vintage Collection (Image via Zig-Zag)

The Zig-Zag Vintage collection is evidence of the brand's significant presence in art, craftsmanship, and style over the years. Featuring “Boris,” the iconic Zig-Zag man, and detailed prints, the collection draws in an eclectic audience with a keen sense of fashion and culture. Each piece in the collection is a canvas showcasing the brand's rich artistic legacy.

The price of the collection includes,

Zig-Zag Black sweatpants: $59.99

Zig-Zag hoodie: $69.99

Zig-Zag Crest long sleeve: $39.99

Zig-Zag T-shirt: $34.99

Designed for the Zig-Zag Community

Beyond being a mere fashion statement, the Vintage collection is designed with the brand's community in mind. It celebrates the diverse followers that Zig-Zag has garnered over the decades. Including close friends of the brand, like the DVBBS duo Alex & Chris van den Hoef in the campaign, underscores this connection with its audience.

A Collection That Echoes History

The Vintage collection has exciting graphic t-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, and hats. Each item breathes Zig-Zag's historical journey, past paper designs, historical logo marks, and vintage advertisements. The retro colorways and nostalgic graphics offer a wearable connection to the brand's timeless spirit.

The Zig-Zag Legacy: A Century of Cultural Inspiration

Zig-Zag's journey began with rolling papers, inspiring a century of cultural and artistic endeavors. The brand's venture into apparel continues the legacy while the essence of Zig-Zag reaches a global audience. The Vintage collection is not just apparel; it's a piece of cultural history.

The decision to launch an apparel line comes from Zig-Zag’s desire to connect with its audience on a new level. Following the community interest, Zig-Zag's fashion continues its legacy of art and style.

The Zig-Zag collection celebrates a brand that has stood the test of time, evolving while staying true to its roots. This collection allows fans to own a piece of history, maintaining a stylish and wearable format. With the upcoming restock, enthusiasts can add these unique pieces to their wardrobe, the timeless spirit of Zig-Zag.

The Vintage collection is a tribute to the brand's lasting impact on culture and style, offering something for everyone who appreciates the art and history behind the iconic Zig-Zag brand. Watch for the restock and be part of this historic journey.