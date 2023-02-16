Logan Paul recently made a mind-blowing revelation about his beverage company, PRIME Hydration.

'The Maverick', along with his former rival KSI, started the company back in early 2022. Since then, the sports hydration beverage has gone on to become the fastest growing sports drink ever. Both Paul and the Brit were recently in Australia for the launch of PRIME in the country when they made an appearance on the KIIS 1065 radio show.

During the show, Logan Paul was asked to reveal the sales numbers of PRIME in its first year on the market, to which he replied by saying:

"In year one we cleared a $110 million in retail sales. Sorry, excuse me $250 million in retail sales, $110 million gross internally."

It's safe to say that PRIME has been extremely successful in its first year of business. With their partnership with sporting entities like Arsenal Football Club and the biggest MMA organization in the world, the UFC, it seems like they have just scratched the surface of what could set out to be something really huge.

Logan Paul wants Jake Paul to win against KSI

'The Maverick' is set to find himself in a difficult situation should his business partner KSI and his brother Jake Paul agree for a fight. It is worth noting that the two have been at odds for years and a boxing fight between the two looks inevitable.

During the latest episode of Impaulsive with KSI as a guest, Logan Paul spoke about a potential matchup between 'The Nightmare' and Jake Paul and revealed that he wants 'The Problem Child' to be victorious against his business partner. He said:

"It’s my blood, bro, Jake. I want Jake to win. But dawg, I know how hard this guy [KSI] works, I know how hard Jake works. Like this is actually a s**t position to be in, it sucks. That these guys have chosen to f*****g hate each other. But like, I’m gonna be supporting Jake, he’s my brother. And you guys both know the challenge you have ahead of you and it’s gonna be crazy.”

