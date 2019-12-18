3 siblings who become World Champions

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko

Boxing is one of the most popular and brutal sports in the world and becoming a world champion is a daunting task. It takes a very high level of dedication to win a world title. However, in recent times, a lot of organisations like IBO, IBA, WBF have emerged that crown their own champions and as a result, there are multiple world champions across weight classes.

Nonetheless, there are just four major organisations where winning a title means becoming a respected and recognised champion, namely WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. Although it's much easier to become a world champion now than it was a few decades ago, it's an extremely rare feat to have siblings becoming world champions.

Here is a list of three sets of siblings who both became world champions.

#3 Jermell and Jermall Charlo

Jermell and Jermall Charlo are twins based out of Houston, Texas. Both brothers are widely regarded as the best boxers in their respective weight classes.

Jermell Charlo became the WBC super welterweight champion back in 2016 when he knocked out John Jackson in the 8th round. He has been a professional for 12 years now and has a professional record of 32-1-0, with his only loss coming to Tony Harrison last year when he lost his world title. He is scheduled to fight him again in a rematch on December 21 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Jermall Charlo, who currently fights in the middleweight division, was also a world champion in the super-welterweight division. He held the IBF title which he had won back in 2015 with his knockout win over Cornelius Bundrage. Since then, he defended his title three times before ultimately dropping them in 2017 when he moved up to middleweight division. He made his professional debut back in 2008 and has since amassed a professional record of 29-0-0.

