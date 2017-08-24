5 biggest names who are supporting Floyd Mayweather

Here are the celebs siding with Floyd Mayweather to walk away victorious against Mystic Mac.

Johny Payne 24 Aug 2017

Floyd Mayweather is no stranger to having friends in high places

Floyd Mayweather Jr. laces up the gloves one last time to take on ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor in one of the biggest spectacles of all time. The date is August 26th and the venue -- Las Vegas.

To say that Mayweather vs McGregor has received considerable mainstream media attention, would be a severe understatement. MayMac or as most people call it ‘The Money Fight’ is presently dominating worldwide news.

This Saturday night, millions and millions of viewers will tune in to witness history being created at the T-Mobile Arena in the desert. Several celebrities are reportedly Sin City-bound and, well, it goes without saying -- if one is to follow the after-party scene in the fight world, one would learn that the entire town is going to be lit over MayMac weekend.

Although most celebs aren’t too invested in the actual fight, with most of them just hosting the parties, and others attending the fight just for the sake of it, there are a select few big names, genuinely interested in the fight, giving their take on who’s more likely to walk away as the victor.

Here are five big names siding with FMJ replete with a few honorable mentions.

#5 Neymar

Soccer wizard Neymar has made it abundantly clear who he’s siding with come August 26th, as the Brazilian footballer posted the following photo with a subtle caption on social media a few days back.

Kings recognize kings.

Honourable mention

On the other hand, basketball player Draymond Green has been quite vocal in his support of the legendary pugilist and one of his idols FMJ. Here’s what Green stated on Instagram-

"We rocking with Floyd bro not you…Take that (*in reference to a green T-Shirt McGregor had worn*) off bro."