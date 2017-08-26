5 Conor McGregor records that will take some beating

These records will make you believe in notoriety.

26 Aug 2017

Arguably the greatest fighter in his weight class, Conor McGregor has firmly established himself as the hottest commodity in MMA. Come 28th August, he'll be looking to make his mark in professional boxing as he gets all set to fight the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. in what they're calling the fight of the century.

The imposing 49-0 record of Mayweather does not appear to bother McGregor much, as was visibly obvious during the duo's world tour to promote their big money fight. The customary verbal jibes were often taken to unimaginable lengths and it's no surprise that Conor took home the psychological edge owing to his incredible trash talking abilities.

That being said, taking a legend like Mayweather lightly could be the undoing of the Irish mixed martial artist who will for the first time step into a professional boxing ring to fight his opponent. The opponent, of course, isn't a flash in the pan performer. He is the best there is to offer in the field and boxing fans seem awfully convinced that McGregor won't last a round against his fabled American counterpart.

But if there were ever going to be a crossover showdown of such magnitude, you would probably bet your money on McGregor-Mayweather, as it not only sells tickets but also provides you with entertainment the likes of which you're going to struggle to find. Can McGregor bring the fight to Mayweather? It's certainly not out of the question. Here are 5 Conor McGregor records that will take some beating:

#5 Headlined the show with the most pay-per-view buys in UFC history

UFC 202 did 1.65 million buys on PPV

When it comes to entertainment and sports, the selling numbers matter the most. For fighting promotions like the UFC, PPV buys are their bread and butter. It's the ultimate source of income for the promotion and the mantra these days seems quite simple for UFC President Dana White: insert Conor McGregor into the main event.

Such is the mass appeal of the Irishman that he has easily sold an incredible number of PPV buys for the company and his UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz amassed a whopping 1.65 Million buys. It remains the biggest ever number sold by the UFC and will take a lot to beat. In fact, McGregor is responsible for several of the companies highest grossing events. These numbers have been compiled from reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.