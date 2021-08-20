5 most controversial incidents involving Floyd Mayweather

Almost every famous boxer is involved in some controversy or the other, and Floyd Mayweather is no exception. 'The Best Ever' has had more than his fair share of scandals and controversies over the course of an illustrious boxing career.

Mayweather might be the best boxer of his generation, a technician and magician in equal parts, but he is also one who is often talked about in a vilified manner. He is one of the richest combat sports athletes in the world, who makes news for several wrong reasons and plenty of right ones as well.

On that note, here's a look at the five most controversial incidents involving Floyd Mayweather.

#5 Floyd Mayweather's racial slur against Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are known to be old foes. The two fought in 2015, with 'Pretty Boy' Mayweather winning the fight via unanimous decision. However, the rivalry doesn't seem to have ended to date. Five years before the bout between the two, Mayweather was putting out hateful messages about Pacquiao.

Floyd Mayweather posted a video on his social media account with a hateful and racial message against Manny Pacquiao, who was in the midst of a three-city tour to promote his fight with Antonio Margarito. Mayweather had said:

"As soon as we come off vacation, we're going to cook that little yellow chump. Once I stomp the midget, I'll make that mother f***** make me a sushi roll and cook me some rice. He better make me a shrimp tempura cut roll... I'm gonna take that motherf***er to the teppenyaki room and chop his ass up with some rice."

The video posted by Floyd Mayweather caused a huge controversy. His self-made internet video received the strongest rebuke from the National Federation of Filipino American Association (NaFFAA). The NaFFAA's national chairman Greg Macabenta slammed Mayweather for his controversial statements against Pacquiao, who is an icon in his country, saying:

"This disgusting diatribe against Pacquiao is a racial slur against all Filipinos and Filipino Americans and an embarrassment not only to the boxing community, but to all Americans. Talking trash may be common between boxing rivals, but Mayweather's racially laced profanities brazenly crossed the line of decency and respectability."

Facing huge backlash for his controversial comments, Floyd Mayweather issued an apology the very next day. In another video message, he said:

"I do want to apologize for what happened the other night. I want to apologize to everybody because everybody thought that it was a racist comment that I said. I don't have a racist bone in my body. I have nothing but love for everybody. Forgive me for saying what I said. I was just having fun. I didn't really mean it. Nothing in a bad way. So let's stay on this roller coaster ride and keep riding, baby. It's all love."

