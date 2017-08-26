5 Reasons why Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather is the biggest fight in history

It may not be the most technically fascinating fight of all time...but you can be damn sure it is the biggest!

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 11:34 IST

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - Weigh-in

Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a fight that some quarters dismiss as a circus, some glorify as the fight of the decade/century/millennium and some others adopt a more measured, cautious approach towards.

Whichever category you belong to, you can't deny that it's gained massive media attention and captured the imagination of the fans the world over.

You also can't deny that regardless of how you perceive it competitively, as an event, it's probably the biggest sporting spectacle involving just two men that you're likely to ever see.

Why do I say so?

Continue reading to find out.

#1 Numbers

This fight is well on its way to breaking all viewership records

Just in terms of sheer numbers, comprising pay-per-view buy rate, digital viewership numbers, social media traction and other recordable data, the MayMac fight easily promises to be the single biggest extravaganza of our lifetimes.

Perhaps because Mayweather-Pacquiao was such a let down in terms of the in-ring end product, people may still be a little wary about getting hooked onto another super fight involving Floyd Mayweather...but there is no reason to believe that their intrigue at how a fighter with professional boxing record of 0-0 will match up against one with 49-0 won't shatter that indecision as the fight approaches.

Indeed, the statistics thrown around by the Showtime and the UFC officials involved in making the fight seem to suggest so as well.