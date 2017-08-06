5 records broken by Vijender Singh after his win over China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali

Although just 9 matches old, Vijender Singh's pro boxing saga is turning into a fairytale.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 15:42 IST

In the backdrop of simmering tensions between India and China, a high stakes bout between an Indian and Chinese was always going to grab a lot of media attention across both countries. A win by an Indian ended up giving his countrymen some chest thumping rights even if it did little to alleviate the tensions hovering around the borders.

Vijender Singh’s win over his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali was celebrated all across the country and given the atmosphere of tension surrounding it, it is possible that it will be remembered for a long time to come. However, all those factors aside, Vijender’s victory against Maimaitiali will also go down in record books for several records that the Haryana man created for himself. Here are some of the records

#1 Became the first man to beat Maimaitiali

Despite his 127th ranking, the Chinese entered the game against nine years senior Vijender as no pushover. That was largely because of his record that spoke volumes of his ability to win games at a canter. Before this, the Chinese had contested in 9 matches and hadn’t faced defeat. In fact, the southpaw had won six of those matches in knockouts. All those stacked up to make him a quality proposition awaiting the Indian. The Indian, however, gave the Chinese his first taste of defeat on Saturday.

The win didn’t come easy for Vijender who looked knackered in the last three rounds and benefitted from Maimaitiali docked points by ring side judges in the sixth round. But, as they say, in the end, a win is a win. And that’s how Singh will walk into the record books as the first boxer to inflict a defeat on the Chinese.

Also read: Was Vijender Singh's bout against China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali fixed? Twitter seems to think so