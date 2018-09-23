5 Shockers from Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin boxing thriller

In this article, we look at some of the biggest surprises from Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin which seem to have gone relatively unnoticed

Anthony Joshua went into his clash with Alexander Povetkin as the reigning IBF, IBO, WBA (Super) and WBO Heavyweight Champion of the world, and much like what the myriad of combat sports experts the world over had predicted, "AJ" walked out with his titles intact.

Nevertheless, while the vast majority of fans and experts alike predicted Joshua's fight against Povetkin to be nothing more than a walk in the park for the hulking British Heavyweight, Povetkin--the wily Russian veteran--had other plans. Bear in mind that this contest was anything but predictable once the heavy-hitters began swinging leather with bad intentions.

"Sasha" managed to outfox Joshua in the initial phase of this matchup, and although the contest seemed to be befuddling on the surface--particularly with Povetkin finding the mark time and again--now that most of us have had the opportunity to re-watch the fight, the combat world seems to be picking up several intricate details that'll most likely be missed if you happen to be nothing more than a casual observer.

Regardless, we are now going to be looking at a few rather shocking details from Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, and the facts that managed to slip under the radar in this thrilling pugilistic contest!

#5 Deontay Wilder licking his chops

Deontay Wilder plans on destroying Tyson Fury later this year and knocking out Anthony Joshua in 2019

Firstly, this writer won't be the one to encourage you to check out AJ nemesis, Deontay Wilder's social media accounts right now. No way!

However, the fact remains that Wilder is likely to be more than excited after scouting Anthony Joshua in the latter's fight with Alexander Povetkin. Now, Povetkin managed to ding Joshua with a beautiful right uppercut in Round 1 of the fight...Truth be told--it wouldn't be an overstatement by any means, to say that had "Sasha" landed that strike on any other elite Heavyweight, the man on the receiving end of the thunderous blow would wake up to smelling salts, staring at the lights.

Well, Joshua's knees buckled courtesy the right uppercut-hook combination from Povetkin, with said uppercut being the bigger blow. And it's indeed the former's incredible physicality that prevented him from tasting the canvas like he did against Wladimir Klitschko. Expounding upon the same, Joshua's clumsy start against the much-smaller Povetkin is nothing but bad news for AJ against someone who's known to be a fast-starter like Wilder...Well, provided that Wilder gets past Tyson Fury later this year...

