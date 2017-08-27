5 Talking points from the Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match

Here's what we learnt from Floyd Mayweather's victory against Conor McGregor

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 15:06 IST

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor lived up to the hype

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th round in what was billed as the biggest fight of all time.

And through it all, despite it comprising of an MMA fighter with a 0-0 boxing record stepping to the greatest boxer of the generation with a 49-0 record (going into the fight, at least), the contest was pretty entertaining.

Unlike the Mayweather-Pacquiao 'Fight of the Century', this one surely didn't fire blanks.

There was keen, intriguing action from start to finish as the Irishman seemed to confuse Floyd with his unorthodox style initially, only for the undefeated Maestro to come on strong in the later rounds and get the finish.

As McGregor contemplates going back to MMA and Mayweather rides off into the sunset with his record breaking 50th victory, here are 5 talking points from the fights.