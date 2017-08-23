5 things about Floyd Mayweather he doesn't want the world to know

There are a lot of skeletons in "Money's" closet.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 19:50 IST

There are some real skeletons in Floyd's closet

There are a lot of things about himself that Floyd Mayweather wants the world to know. He wants the world to know that he's richer than rich can be. He wants the world to know that he's the most successful boxer in the history of the sport. He wants the world to know that he owns fancy things and loves the good things in life.

But, underneath all the glitz and the glamour, the pomp and circumstance, there is a flawed human being who has done a lot of things he is ashamed of and doesn't want the world to know any of them. Given the chance, he would wipe at all away from existence forever and beyond.

Unfortunately, the world doesn't work that way and you are remembered for all of your successes and all of your failures. Floyd Mayweather Jr, at the end of the day, is the sum of all of his grand successes and despondent failures. His highs have been numerous and well-remarked upon. Today, we're here for the lows.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of five things about Floyd Mayweather he doesn't want the world to know:

#5 His feuds with various rappers

Floyd and Fiddy used to be good friends

For all of his success, Floyd Mayweather has never played well with others and that has never been more apparent than with his high-profile feuds and rivalries with some of the biggest names in the world of rap and hip hop.

TI, Rick Ross, and most notably, 50 Cent. The latter has been especially critical of Mayweather relating the story of starting Floyd's company for him when the boxer was sent to jail.

'Fiddy' alleges that he started Mayweather Promotions and even put his own money into it, thinking Floyd would pay him back after getting out of prison, but instead the moment he was released, Mayweather Jr started splashing the cash on luxury items instead.

The two have had high profile Twitter beef in the past stemming from this argument.