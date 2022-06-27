Andy Ruiz Jr. or Luis Ortiz: Who is a bigger knockout artist? 

Andy Ruiz Jr. will return to action in September and face ‘King Kong’ Luis Ortiz in a high voltage PBC pay-per-view. It’s been over a year since we have seen ‘The Destroyer’ in a professional fight.

After losing his heavyweight belts to Anthony Joshua in 2019, Ruiz Jr. bounced back with a unanimous win over Chris Arreola in his latest outing. However, he underperformed in the fight. Ruiz Jr. now needs to resurrect his status as an elite knockout artist.

His upcoming fight will see him trade shots with another high-level KO artist in Luis Ortiz, who is a southpaw. Before Deontay Wilder lost against Tyson Fury, Ortiz was seemingly Wilder’s toughest test in the ring. This assures how big of a puncher ‘King Kong’ is. While both Ortiz and Ruiz Jr. are heavy hitters, here’s a comparison of who is the better knockout puncher between them.

Andy Ruiz Jr., the first-ever Mexican Heavyweight World Champion, holds a professional record of 34 wins and 2 losses. The 32-year-old earned 22 of those wins via stoppage. This includes his victory over Anthony Joshua at MSG in June 2019. He has also never suffered a defeat via KO.

Watch the best of Andy Ruiz Jr. below:

Reflecting a knockout ratio of 61.11%, ‘The Destroyer’ is one of the biggest threats in the existing heavyweight division. Andy Ruiz Jr. has connected with clean shots on taller opponents multiple times. He knows how to chase and hit. That is what makes him a scary puncher.

Luis Ortiz, however, is a southpaw who can pull shots from any angle. The 6’4” tall boxer holds a pro-resume of 33-2 with 28 KOs under his belt. Nevertheless, his two losses have also come via stoppages, both times against Deontay Wilder.

Watch the best of Luis Ortiz below:

The 43-year-old Cuban boxer has scored 10 clean KOs in his career and has one of the best left hands in the game. He will also relish a size advantage over Ruiz Jr., which could fuel his knockout credentials. Luis Ortiz currently has a 75.68% of KO ratio, which is quite higher than that of Ruiz Jr.’s.

Hence, the current statistics and records cite Luis Ortiz as a bigger knockout artist than Andy Riz Jr. However, both men are seemingly equally heavy-handed.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: The Sylistical differences

Luis Ortiz is a southpaw, whereas Andy Ruiz Jr. is an orthodox boxer. Hence, Ruiz Jr. may have to press for more power punches. Ortiz can move comfortably all over the ring, with his massive size and left stance. Ruiz Jr. should constantly chase his opponent and cannot let ‘King Kong’ take control of the fight.

While most boxers hang up their gloves after 40, Ortiz is still pushing his limits. He has been one of the best heavyweight boxers of the era, and he continues to validate the same. The winner of the fight can expect to march towards a title shot, and it can’t be better if won via KO.

