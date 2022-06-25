BJ Flores sends a stern warning to Tommy Fury- “I’m 100% positive Jake Paul will win by knockout' 

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to meet each other in the ring after years of trash-talk on social media. Paul’s trainer, former boxer BJ Flores, believes his fighter possesses more power than Fury can handle.

In an interview, Flores said:

“I’m 100% positive Jake Paul will win by knockout. No stone will been left unturned. Jake will have completed [many hard] rounds at the end of this camp. Dog ass, competitive, Kronk style sparring, old school training that will have him ready,”

In his five-fight professional boxing career, four of Paul’s bouts have not gone the distance. The only fight that lasted the scheduled duration was his first one against Tyron Woodley. Paul was declared the winner of the bout. The rematch ended in much more decisive fashion, as ‘The Problem Child’ knocked out ‘The Chosen One’.

Watch Paul knockout Woodley:

Like the bout with Tommy Fury, the build-up to Paul and Woodley’s bouts were full of trash talking. Former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley believed his combat sports experience in the octagon would be enough to defeat Paul. Woodley even places a bet, which meant that if he had lost, he would have to get Jake Paul’s name tattooed on his body.

It appeared as if Woodley was true to his word and got the tattoo on his body, but instead it was revealed to be temporary ink that disappeared.

Another one of Paul’s KO victims was another former Mixed Martial Artist, Ben Askren. Paul would knockout Askren in the first round. Whilst Paul’s boxing ability and level of opponents can be questioned, the former Viner and YouTuber undoubtedly packs power.

Jake Paul – Tommy Fury will be the biggest fight of Fury’s Career

Tommy Fury might be associated with boxing through his family links as the brother of Tyson Fury, but his claim to fame comes from outside of the sport. Fury appeared in reality television show Love Island alongside his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. Hague is an influencer with over 6.4 million followers on Instagram

Undoubtedly though, Paul is a bigger name. Fury has predominantly fought on the undercard of events against journeymen. ‘TNT’ had also fought on the undercard of Paul-Woodley I.

The plan was for the fighters to fight each other next, on December 18. Fury, however, dropped out of the bout citing a bacterial infection.

Watch Tommy Fury fight on Paul’s undercard:

Jake Paul has shifted from appearing in Disney Channel show Bizaardvark alongside Olivia Rodrigo to headlining arenas as a boxer. 'The Problem Child' has headlined his last three fights, and this time will headline Madison Square Garden.

