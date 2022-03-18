"I got the fastest hands in the Heavyweight division" - Andy Ruiz posts fiery tweet

In a recent post on Twitter, former Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. stated that he has the quickest hands in the Heavyweight division.

"I got the fastest hands in the heavyweight division, just saying"

Check out the post below:

At six foot two, Andy Ruiz is one of the shorter Heavyweights and has showcased his impressive hand speed in various fights. 'The Destroyer' famously stopped Anthony Joshua in their first bout with a flurry of punches to spring a massive upset.

Despite possessing a high percentage of body fat , Ruiz has incredibly fast combinations and is willing to let his hands go. This has allowed the Mexican American to beat the likes of Alexander Dimitrenko and Kevin Johnson.

In his last fight under renowned trainer Eddie Reynoso, Andy Ruiz claimed a 12 round unanimous decision victory against Chris Arreola. Ruiz was surprisingly dropped in the second round but displayed good boxing skills to win convincingly.

Check out a recent training clip of 'The Destroyer' with Reynoso:

Who will Andy Ruiz Jr fight next?

Despite having teamed up with Canelo Alvarez and his training team, Ruiz has not remained active. His last bout against Arreola took place on 1st May 2021.

However, the American has options and Derek Chisora is keen to fight Ruiz in the UK.

Chisora is coming off three defeats in a row against Oleksandr Usyk once and Joseph Parker twice. However, the Brit is keen to continue his boxing career and a fight against a former world champion would be very lucrative.

The boxer known as 'WAR" is a similar height to Ruiz at six foot one and a half, and has the style to create an exciting contest.

Another option for Ruiz is Luis Ortiz. Both fighters are promoted by PBC and it would be an easier fight to make. Ortiz recently defeated Charles Martin via 6th round TKO and is arguably a tougher opponent than Chisora.

At the age of 42, the Cuban is nearing the end of his career and a fight against 'The Destroyer' could present the perfect final payday. Ortiz is also a southpaw, which could prove to be an interesting dynamic against Ruiz.

