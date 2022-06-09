How big is Anthony Joshua's YouTube profile? 

While many YouTubers have decided to step into the ring, Anthony Joshua has decided to do the opposite.

YouTubers deciding to strap on their gloves is a massive trend. Likely spurred by the success of Jake Paul and KSI, fans have seen names like AnEsonGib, Austin McBroom, and Bryce Hall take up boxing. While those names are hopping in the boxing ring, Anthony Joshua is getting involved online.

'AJ' is set to face Oleksandr Usyk later this year in a rematch of their September 2021 thriller. That first outing saw 'The Cat' claim victory by an unanimous decision, becoming heavyweight champion in the process.

While Joshua is currently training hard in the gym for his second outing with Usyk, he still has time to upload videos to his growing YouTube channel. The Brit started his channel back in April 2017, and has captivated a sizeable audience already.

Joshua currently has over 95 million views on his YouTube channel. Furthermore, he has reached an audience of 736 thousand subscribers. Joshua's success inside the ring, and his ability to translate over to a new platform, is admirable.

Despite only being a dedicated YouTuber for a few years, his has already become one of the biggest boxing channels in the space.

What does Anthony Joshua upload to his YouTube channel?

Anthony Joshua has a diverse number of videos that he uploads to his YouTube channel. While many YouTubers and content creators will only make one type of video, Joshua is a bit more diverse.

On his channel, the Brit has made a number of different videos. He's done everything from vlogs, training videos, to uploading his own fights.

Joshua's most successful videos on his YouTube channel are those that show him fighting. AJ has the right to broadcast his own previous fights, and does so on his page.

He has uploaded the vast majority of the fights that he lost. He famously uploaded his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, as well as the subsequent rematch.

As of now, Joshua has not uploaded his September 2021 defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. However, it's safe to say that he will eventually get around to putting up the fight sooner rather than later. Fans will also get to see him back in the ring against 'The Cat' later this year, as he's expected to face Usyk in July.

