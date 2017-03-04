Boxing News: Danny Garcia to take on Keith Thurman in Welterweight bout

Welterweight boxer Danny Garcia is set to take on Keith Thurman this Saturday, March 4 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

by harryreardon News 04 Mar 2017, 10:41 IST

Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman exchange words

What’s the story?

The two 28-year old fighters are both undefeated, making this the first battle between undefeated welterweights since Oscar De La Hoya lost to Felix Trinidad in 1999. The fight will air on CBS at 9 p.m., while tickets to see it in person are available for $70 and up.

Garcia said the following about the fight:

“I’ve been in a lot of big fights, so I can’t psych myself out. On March 4 I’m going to show the world again why I’m a real champion. I think I have a lot of advantages. One of them is that Barclays Center is like a second home. I’m the sharper, more patient and more battle-tested fighter. I’ll prove it on March 4. There’s a lot of pressure on me to be the best. That’s what keeps me focused. I think about the eyes that are going to be on me and I have to go in there and look my best. These kind of fights really bring out the best in me.”

In case you didn’t know...

Garcia has garnered a lot of online support ahead of the battle, particularly in light of a string of wins against major welterweight players internationally, including Amir Khan and Lamont Peterson.

The heart of the matter

SHOWTIME executive vice president Stephen Espinoza stated:

“I do believe this is boxing’s most anticipated fight of the year. Both Danny and Keith are undefeated. They’re in the prime of their careers and obviously both hold major world title belts in the welterweight division.”

Espinoza also stated the following:

“This showdown obviously presents huge implications in the welterweight division which has historically always been boxing’s premium division. With the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, this fight will arguably determine who is the face of the new 147-pound division and certainly deserving the spot on the pound for pound list.”

What’s next?

The welterweight champion was in a car accident in early February 2016, putting him temporarily out of commission and forcing him to a March 2016 fight. Since then, he has fully recovered and entered the ring again.

At a press conference last month, Garcia’s father and trainer Angel Garcia shouted obscenities at Thurman, but the boxer says he’s unfazed:

“Boxing doesn’t have time for that clown act. I paid no mind to it. It’s just another father trying to fight for his son. The father won’t be there in the ring. It’s all up to the son”

Sportskeeda’s take

The winner of the Garcia v. Thurman battle should be considered the welterweight champion of the season, despite Manny Pacquiao’s scheduled fight with Amir Khan this spring. This is destined to be a classic fight.

