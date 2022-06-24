"I'm going with Usyk" - Deontay Wilder gives prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

Deontay Wilder believes Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Anthony Joshua in their rematch in August.

'The Cat' and 'AJ' faced off last September in the U.K. Despite entering the contest as a massive underdog, the Ukrainian put on a boxing clinic en route to a wide unanimous decision victory to claim the heavyweight titles.

Following the defeat, Joshua activated his rematch clause to re-run the bout. After multiple delays relating to Usyk's enlistment in the Ukrainian military following Russia's invasion, the fight was finally made. The two are set to clash in Saudi Arabia in August.

Ahead of the rematch, there's an observer who has an important stake in the bout. Deontay Wilder, who announced his return last month, could be in the running to face the winner of August's second outing between 'AJ' and 'The Cat'.

Now, in an interview with ESNEWS, 'The Bronze Bomber' gave his prediction for the rematch. Wilder seems to think that like most, he believes Usyk will get the job done in the second outing. The 36-year-old stated:

“I’m going with Usyk, man. I’m going with Usyk. A lot of people are. But you know what I mean, it’s boxing at the end of the day, so the world will see. But my pick is Usyk.”

Watch Deontay Wilder's interview with ESNEWS below:

Deontay Wilder discusses his return to the boxing ring

Deontay Wilder is enjoying his time outside the boxing ring.

Last month, the former WBC heavyweight champion announced his return to boxing. He's been absent from the sport since his October 2021 knockout defeat to Tyson Fury. The loss was his second stoppage defeat in a row.

Following the loss, he openly debated retirement. However, last month, he announced his intentions to return to the ring. Now, in an interview with ESNEWS, Wilder has elaborated on his thoughts on a return to boxing.

The 36-year-old admitted that he's not fully sure if he will return after all. The main reason for this is that he makes more money out of the boxing ring, than in it. In the interview, Wilder stated:

“I may come back, I may not. I’m having such a good time outside of the ring. You know what I mean? You gotta understand, I make more money outside the ring than inside [it]. This is where I am. And I got a statue. Let’s go!”

