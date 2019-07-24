Boxing News: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao exchange words on social media as talks of rematch intensify

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

What’s the story?

On Saturday night, Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) showed the boxing world that even at 40-years-of-age, he has plenty in the tank and can still mix it with the best. The lightning-quick Filipino fighter claimed a convincing decision win over Keith Thurman as Floyd Mayweather (50-0) watched on from ringside.

Mayweather first took to Instagram voice his opinions on Pacquiao's win. Pacquiao wasn't one to be left behind as he himself responded to Mayweather on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Back in 2015, Mayweather and Pacquiao finally faced off after a long-standing rivalry. On that night, Mayweather earned a surprisingly simple victory via unanimous decision.

Pacquiao attributed his disappointing performance to a severely injured shoulder which limited his ability to throw any meaningful punches.

It is fair to say that a good number of the 4.6 million fans who bought the fight on pay-per-view were left underwhelmed by the hugely hyped fight and would like to see the pair face off once more.

The heart of the matter

It didn’t take the undefeated Mayweather long to take to Instagram and voice his opinions on Pacquiao after his impressive performance at the weekend.

It would be easy to dismiss Mayweather’s goading of Pacquiao as classic self-promotion, however, Pacquiao added fuel to the flames of this old rivalry when he hit back at Mayweather with this tweet today…

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

This most recent back and forth between the two seasoned fighters certainly seems to suggest that both men are willing and able to face off once more.

What’s next?

Things rarely move quickly in boxing, especially when it involves Pacquiao and Mayweather. Their last fight took years to come to fruition. However, with both fighters now into their 40s, Mayweather and Pacquiao no longer have time on their side.

There is a very real possibility that this could be the match that drags ‘Money’ Mayweather out of retirement once more for another hefty pay-day.