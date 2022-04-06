Kubrat Pulev set for May 14 return against Jerry Forrest on Triller Fight Club

Kubrat Pulev is set to return to the Triller boxing ring in May, where he'll face heavyweight contender Jerry Forrest.

'The Cobra' was last seen in the boxing ring in December 2020 against Anthony Joshua. His long-awaited title shot against 'AJ' didn't go well. The Bulgarian was knocked down three times en route to a ninth-round knockout defeat against the Brit.

Following the bout, Pulev had a mixed rules bout with the upstart Triller Fight Club against Frank Mir in November 2021. He quickly defeated the UFC heavyweight champion via first-round knockout to start his partnership with the promotion on a good note.

Triller announced earlier today that the Bulgarian is now set to return to the ring in May, this time in an actual boxing match. The former title challenger will face off against rising contender Jerry Forrest. The bout is set for the undercard of Pulev's brother Tervel's clash with Sergey Kovalev.

Forrest is coming into this bout off of two losses and a draw. However, the record is quite deceiving. The 33-year-old made waves for his admirable performance against Carlos Takam in 2020. Following that bout, he's put on two good showings against highly-rated prospects Michael Hunter and Zhilei Zhang.

Kubrat Pulev's last bout was a destructive win over Frank Mir

Kubrat Pulev's last pro-boxing fight may have taken place in December 2020 in a loss against Anthony Joshua, but he's been active ever since.

The two-time title challenger featured in the main event of Triller: Triad Combat 1 in November 2021. Opposite Pulev was former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, who had previously fought for the promotion before as well. The 42-year-old had a good showing against Steve Cunningham on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.

The theme of the Triad Combat event was boxers vs. MMA fighters and all the bouts had mixed rules. Clinching was allowed and hybrid gloves were used, among other small rule changes. While some believed that the rules would allow the former MMA fighter to have success, Pulev quickly proved them wrong.

The Bulgarian needed all of one round to dispatch Mir. Pulev landed a tremendous combination, followed by a missed uppercut and a flush left hook to put the champion out on his feet, forcing the referee to step in.

While Kubrat Pulev has the chance to get back into the win column in May against Jerry Forrest, it'll be hard to outdo his performance in November.

