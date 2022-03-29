Marsellos Wilder loses to a journeyman who was on a 9-fight losing streak

Marsellos Wilder had a quiet return to action last weekend, and it didn't go well.

Deontay Wilder's younger brother, Marsellos, has been out of the ring since November 2019. His last appearance came on the undercard of 'The Bronze Bomber's' second bout with Luis Ortiz. He was ultimately flattened by his opponent Dustin Long in a massive upset.

After nearly three years out of the ring, the younger Wilder decided to make a return to the ring. He was matched up with the 6-13 Eric Abraham, who was riding a 9-fight losing streak. Furthermore, all but two of those losses came via stoppage.

The return didn't go well for Marsellos. Instead of blowing away his journeyman foe, he struggled during the six-round contest. To make matters worse, he wound up losing the fight via split-decision. The loss was his second in a row and has dropped him to 5-3 as a professional boxer.

Marsellos Wilder releases statement following shock loss

The loss to Eric Abraham was Marsellos Wilder's second in a row. The defeat was another massive blow to the 32-year-old who once showed great promise in between the ropes.

Following the loss to Abraham, many decided to take their time pointing fun at the younger Wilder and telling him to retire. In response, Marsellos has taken to social media to discuss his career and to let fans know that he's okay.

The 32-year-old posted his statement on Instagram. After discussing how he had multiple fights fall through, he opined that he had won the fight. He also stated that he would discuss his future career moves soon. A portion of the statement read:

"I felt I did enough to win the split but this the fight game you just never know what gone happen. I’m okay no cuts no bruises still handsome AF. I want to thank Probox promotions for reaching out to me and offering opportunities to showcase my talents. Win, lose, or draw I’m thankful to God for allowing me to live in reality as a professional athlete experiencing something that I love. Aye, it’s rough being a Wilder but that’s what I was born to be. We move ain’t that what steppers do. I’ll let y’all know what happens next."

