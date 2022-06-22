Everything about Oleksandr Usyk's brand Usyk Sportswear

Many fans would be shocked to learn that Oleksandr Usyk has had his own clothing brand for five years.

The heavyweight champion is set to face Anthony Joshua for the second time in August. The bout will be a rematch of their September 2021 thriller, which saw Usyk win the heavyweight championship by a wide unanimous decision.

On Tuesday, the presser was held for a rematch between Usyk and Joshua. To nobody's surprise, the Ukrainian seemed to have a unique fit. That's not exactly surprising, given that he traditionally does that for press conferences. The 35-year-old even had a Joker-esque suit on for his first press conference with Joshua.

This time, however, he wasn't dressed as a Batman villain. Instead, he was wearing a shirt from his own line of clothing called Usyk Sportswear. Many fans are likely to be unaware of the fact that the heavyweight champion started his own brand in 2017.

The 35-year-old's brand sells athletic wear, including track suits, shirts, sweatpants, and more. The brand seems to be quite affordable and sells to worldwide customers. Additionally, all of Usyk's sportswear is made in his home country of Ukraine.

While the brand commonly makes sportswear, they also make other products as well. They make beanies, phone cases, water bottles, and much more.

See Usyk Sportswear's Instagram page below:

Oleksandr Usyk discusses his rematch with Anthony Joshua

Ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk said that he must win at all costs.

It's been a hectic 12 months for the heavyweight champion. Last September, he travelled to the UK as a massive underdog against 'AJ'. In the end, the odds didn't matter as he walked past Joshua on the Brit's home soil to win by decision.

While the two were slated for a rematch, the fight almost didn't happen. Usyk enlisted in the military following Russia's invasion of his home country of Ukraine. However, he was granted clearance to leave the military to train for the fight. While he was in the military, he experienced massive weight loss.

Now, with all that he's been through, Usyk is just focused on getting the victory. In a post that was uploaded to Matchroom Boxing's Twitter account, the heavyweight champion is claimed to have stated:

"If the knockout comes... It comes. It's win at all costs to defend my belts"

See Matchroom Boxing's post about Usyk below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far