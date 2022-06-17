"I don't care who wins" - Tyson Fury snubs his chances of return against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has been vocal about the money he'd hope to make in order to return to the ring. Even if that number is met, 'The Gypsy King' is still not excited to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2.

Fury retired following a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in April. However, almost instantly after he decided to call it quits, the 33-year-old was rumored to be returning to the boxing ring.

In particular. there were rumors of the Englishman taking on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. This was aided by 'The Predator' coming into the ring following Fury's victory against Whyte.

However, any discussions of a fight between Fury and Ngannou have been overshadowed by another fight. In August, fans will witness the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Ahead of the rematch, many have asked Tyson Fury if he will fight the winner. To which, he's responded that his asking point is half a billion dollars. He's now clarified his position in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Fury clarified that he would fight for that amount, but he really doesn't care about the rematch between 'The Cat' and 'AJ'. In the interview, he stated:

"I don't care who wins the fight, I wish them both all the luck in the world. I'm done, I've told you that I'm done seven weeks ago. I meant it, there's some talk of me having exhibition fights, but to be honest, I don't see those coming off either."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview with Piers Morgan below:

Tyson Fury on "ridiculious" demand to return to the squared circle

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Tyson Fury clarified his asking price for a return.

The WBC heavyweight champion recently stated that he would need half a billion dollars to return to the ring. While many took the demand seriously, Fury has now stated that he said a ridiculous number on purpose.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the 33-year-old clarified that his asking price is insane for a reason. He doesn't want to return, and he knows nobody can pay that amount.

In the interview, Fury stated:

"I put a ridiculous number out today, I said I'd come back for half a billion. Half a billion pounds, that's 500 million. If that's not ridiculous enough to believe that I'm not coming back to boxing, I don't know what is."

