"Orcs are storming and destroying" - Wladimir Klitschko provides update on Mariupol amidst Russian invasion

Wladimir Klitschko has provided an update on the city of Mariupol amidst the ongoing Russian siege.

The former heavyweight champion has become a figurehead against Russian aggression during the ongoing war. Klitschko went as far as enlisting in the reserve ranks in the military weeks ahead of the invasion due to the impending war.

Since the war began, Klitschko has been an important figure in providing updates to the outside world. While his brother Vitali has been working with the government to try and find a diplomatic end to their current situation, Wladimir has been on the ground, working in that direction.

The city of Mariupol has been the latest target of the Russian army, as the area has been under siege for weeks. The younger Kilitschko has now taken to social media once again to give an update.

While the video itself is in Ukrainian, Wladimir captioned the video with:

"The situation in Mariupol is becoming more and more tragic and painful... Orcs are storming and destroying by all means Azovstal, where our soldiers have been bravely defending for almost 2 months. But today there are many civilians from Mariupol - children, women, who, due to constant shelling, can not go out to leave the destroyed city. Our heroes-fighters once again appeal to the civilized world to make every effort to ensure the guarantees of safe exit of civilians from the territory of Azovstal."

Watch Klitschko's video discussing the situation in Mariupol below:

Klitschko @Klitschko The situation in Mariupol is becoming more and more tragic and painful... Orcs are storming and destroying by all means Azovstal, where our soldiers have been bravely defending for almost 2 months. The situation in Mariupol is becoming more and more tragic and painful... Orcs are storming and destroying by all means Azovstal, where our soldiers have been bravely defending for almost 2 months. https://t.co/YMpMPNKoqU

Wladimir Klitschko discusses Oleksandr Usyk fighting Anthony Joshua

Wladimir Klitschko has given his support to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua this summer. The two first fought in September 2021, with the Ukrainian picking up the win.

'The Cat' was originally supposed to fight 'AJ' earlier this year, but the fight was postponed after he enlisted in the military due to the Russian invasion. However, a month later, Usyk received clearance to leave the country for his fight with Joshua.

While the response to leaving the military to go fight earned a mixed reception from some, Klitschko has thrown his full support behind Usyk. In an interview with Telegraph Sport, he said:

"To have the Ukrainian flag raised, our anthem played and one of our ambassadors out there in the world with the right mindset could be more positive than negative."

See Wladimir Klitschko's interview below:

Telegraph Sport @TelegraphSport



Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko speak exclusively to “We are fighting for freedom. We are all targets. It’s like a horror movie with no finish.”Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko speak exclusively to @GarethADaviesDT from Ukraine telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2022/03… “We are fighting for freedom. We are all targets. It’s like a horror movie with no finish.”Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko speak exclusively to @GarethADaviesDT from Ukraine telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2022/03…

Edited by Puranjay Dixit