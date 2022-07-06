Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Preview and prediction

Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas will be competing for Magsayo's WBC featherweight championship this Saturday, July 9, in San Antonio, Texas. Magsayo claimed the belt from Gary Russell Jr. in January of this year. Saturday's fight will be his first title defense.

Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro will also fight on the card. Dan Rafael has reported that Frank Martin and Ricardo Nunez are also scheduled to fight; however, Nunez has experienced issues with his visa and may be replaced by Jackson Marinez.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Preview

Mark Magsayo knocked out Julio Ceja in 2021 and earned a shot at Gary Russell Jr.'s WBC featherweight title. After twelve rounds, Magsayo claimed a majority decision victory, handing Russell his second career loss. Russell's first loss came at the hands of Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2014.

Magsayo made his pro debut in 2013. He claimed the IBF youth featherweight title in 2015, adding the WBO youth featherweight title to his mantle the following year. He currently has a record of 24-0 with 16 knockouts.

Rey Vargas has a record of 35-0 with 22 knockouts. His most recent bout was with Leonardo Baez in 2021. In 2017, he defeated Gavin McDonnell to claim the WBC super bantamweight title. He made five successful title defenses before moving up to featherweight.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Prediction

Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas should make for a good stylistic match-up. Both men have speed and power, although Magsayo's punches tend to land more effectively. It is difficult to pick a decisive winner in the contest.

Voot Select @VootSelect



Watch Magsayo vs Vargas LIVE on 10th July, 6:30 AM onwards on Newly crowned WBC Featherweight World Champion Mark Magsayo will make his first title defense against unbeaten and former World Champion Rey Vargas in WBC Featherweight World Championship!!Watch Magsayo vs Vargas LIVE on 10th July, 6:30 AM onwards on #VootSelect and @Sports18 Newly crowned WBC Featherweight World Champion Mark Magsayo will make his first title defense against unbeaten and former World Champion Rey Vargas in WBC Featherweight World Championship!!Watch Magsayo vs Vargas LIVE on 10th July, 6:30 AM onwards on #VootSelect and @Sports18 https://t.co/tQ50vdPKJ4

Vargas' main advantage in the ring will be his height and reach advantage. At over 5'10", Vargas is a giant for the division—in contrast, Magsayo stands at approximately 5'6". Vargas also has the advantage of a tighter defense. However, Magsayo can stand with a wider guard and resort to trading punches if the action gets heavy.

If Vargas can maintain distance and carefully pick his shots, he will have the edge over Magsayo. On the other hand, Magsayo will likely be able to wear Vargas down and land punishing blows. If the two go punch-for-punch, the bout will likely go to Magsayo, but he will need to close the distance and make use of head-movement in order to avoid losing on the cards.

Prediction: Magsayo by knockout.

