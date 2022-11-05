The highly anticipated grudge match between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez appears to be a done deal.

The duo have been going back-and-forth for a while now, and being two of the top contenders in the super middleweight division, a clash seemed inevitable. As of now, the date for the fight has not been announced, however, it looks like the fight will most likely take place in January 2023.

Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger took to Twitter, writing:

"David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will meet in early 2023 in a PPV presented by PBC. One of the best matchups the sport can deliver, and it’s between two guys with genuine distaste for one another."

David Benavidez also took to his Instagram to announce the fight. Taking more shots at Plant, he wrote:

"It’s official benavidez vs plant ! You Can’t hide from me anymore Ill see u soon. @calebplant."

Both David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have held super-middleweight titles before. The Mexican, with an undefeated boxing record of 26-0, is considered to be one of the best fighters in the division and is billed as the toughest challenge for Canelo Alvarez in the division.

On the flipside, Plant has just one loss on his resume and has a pro-boxing record of 22-1. His only loss came last year against Canelo Alvarez in an undisputed super-middleweight championship bout.

What's on the line for Caleb Plant and David Benavidez?

The Plant vs. Benavidez bout is a high-stakes matchup for both fighters. While Benavidez currently holds the interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship, 'Sweet hands' is his mandatory challenger.

A win for either fighter will mean a shot at Canelo Alvarez for the Unified Super Middleweight Championship. It is worth noting that Plant has already fought Alvarez before. He took on the Mexican champion last year for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship and ended up losing the bout.

Since then, 'Sweet hands' has fought only once. In his most recent fight against Anthony Dirrell, Plant secured an emphatic knockout victory to become the mandatory challenger for David Benavidez.

Watch the fight below:

On the flipside, David Benavidez was last seen inside the boxing ring on May 21 against David Lemieux. While the fight was supposed to ensure him a shot at Canelo Alvarez, the latter will most likely be out of action until next September after undergoing surgery.

