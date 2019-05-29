Callum Smith gunning for showdown with Canelo

Tom Ward
29 May 2019, 21:24 IST

Callum Smith v Erik Skoglund: Super Middleweight Quarter-Final - World Boxing Super Series

Callum Smith is ready for a super fight against Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The youngest of the Smith boxing family is the WBA middleweight champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

Smith defends his belt against Hassan N'Dam at Madison Square Gardens this Saturday on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr.

'Mundo' claimed the inaugural WBSS crown after a devastating knockout over British world champion George Groves. He has also beaten fellow Brit Rocky Fielding and Erik Skoglund. Smith has a professional record of 25-0, with 18 of his wins coming via knockout.

This Saturday, one of the best Super Middleweights in the world returns to action, eying a possible fight against @Canelo down the line. 👀🔥@CallumSmith23 #SmithNDam pic.twitter.com/RSerKxBax3 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 27, 2019

Callum is eager to avenge his brother Liam's earlier loss to Canelo back in 2016. Canelo is arguably one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world today.

Canelo Alvarez v Amir Khan

The Mexican is the reigning IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight champion and is expected to jump up in weight class to add to his stacked trophy cabinet. Canelo has won 52 fights, beating the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Danny Jacobs, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto. His sole loss was a controversial split decision defeat against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

Canelo has mentioned Smith as a possible opponent in the future and the Liverpudlian is ready to welcome the challenge if Canelo moves up to super-middleweight.

However, Smith isn't underestimating his current opponent. The Frenchman Hassan N'Dam has won 37 of his 40 fights and beat Britain's Martin Murray in his last outing.

"There is pressure for people to watch and say I am the man to beat Canelo."

Smith became a father for the first time this year and has been out of the ring since beating Groves in September 2018. The popular British fighter is keen to show that he doesn't have any ring rust after a long layoff.

If Smith dispatches N'Dam in style, he is guaranteed a massive payday and duel with Canelo, who signed a five-year deal with streaming service DAZN dubbed the richest deal in sporting history. It has been reported that Canelo's contract will earn him at least $365 million.