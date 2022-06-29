Create
Watch: Canelo Alvarez reveals the weight class he is most comfortable in

Josh Evanoff
Modified Jun 29, 2022 02:37 AM IST

Canelo Alvarez believes that the super-middleweight weight class is where he feels best.

The Mexican superstar is set to return this September to Las Vegas for the first time since his defeat to Dmitry Bivol last month. After the loss to the Russian, Alvarez has decided to move down in weight, stepping away from his brief light-heavyweight stint and going back down to super-middleweight.

There, he will meet Gennadiy Golovkin for their third, and likely final, bout. The two have clashed on two prior occasions, each ending in controversial decisions. However, Alvarez currently holds a victory over 'GGG,' defeating him via majority decision in their 2018 rematch.

Ahead of the trilogy, there's a lot of discussion regarding Alvarez deciding to head back down to 168 pounds. The move comes after he's bounced around in weight multiple times, and while it's resulted in a lot of praise and championships, these moves also resulted in his loss to Bivol last month.

Now, Canelo Alvarez has revealed what weight class he feels best in. During an interview with FightHype, the Mexican superstar discussed what it's like heading back down to 168 pounds. Revealing which weight class suits him best, Alvarez stated:

"168 [pounds is where I feel most comfortable]. Yeah, that's where I feel my best."

Watch FightHype's interview with Canelo Alvarez below:

youtube-cover

Canelo Alvarez reveals the hardest puncher he's faced

In an interview with FightHype, Canelo Alvarez revealed the hardest puncher he's faced in his incredible career.

Throughout the Mexican superstar's career, he's faced the who's who of boxing, sharing the ring with more former champions than can count. Furthermore, he's faced some devastating punchers, such as Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Miguel Cotto.

However, none of those foes have hit Alvarez the hardest. Instead, in an interview with FightHype, he revealed that James Kirkland hit him the hardest. The news will likely come as a shock to most fans, as he's faced some incredible punchers in his career.

Alvarez and Kirkland two faced off in May 2015. Despite the bout being scheduled for 12 rounds, it only went three frames as Alvarez knocked out Kirkland. However, the latter must've landed some devastating blows in that three round period to receive such praise.

Discussing the bout, the Mexican superstar stated:

"Kirkland. He is little but I felt the punch right here [his forearm] and I think, 'Oh my God.'"
Saul @Canelo Alvarez's crushing knockout of James Kirkland was named The Ring's "Knockout of the Year" for 2015 #boxing #history #boxeo https://t.co/kmpdLVCqHh

