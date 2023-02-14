Canelo Alvarez featured in commercial during Super Bowl broadcast - what was he advertising for?

Canelo Alvarez made an appearance during the Super Bowl to promote Michelob Ultra.

Last night, fans got to see one of the biggest global events, the Super Bowl. While the game obviously appeals to football fans, it's also expanded to a wider appeal thanks to the high-profile halftime show as well as the commercials.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles put on a show last night, with Patrick Mahomes coming out on top 38-35. While the Super Bowl itself is one of the most entertaining championship games in recent memory, fans were also entertained by the advertisements.

It's well-known that the Super Bowl features companies putting out high-budget commercials to capitalize on the popularity of the game. One of those companies was Anheuser-Busch, who advertised their brand, Michelob Ultra.

Canelo Alvarez has been the spokesperson for the brand for a while now, and he made an appearance during the big game last night. The advertisement showed the boxer, alongside names such as Serena Williams, playing a game of golf.

Given that one of the super middleweight champions' favorite pastimes is golfing, Alvarez making an appearance seems fitting.

Watch the Super Bowl advertisement below:

Canelo Alvarez discusses making Super Bowl commercial

For Canelo Alvarez, appearing in a Super Bowl commercial is a big deal.

For non-football fans, it's hard to stress how big the event is. The Super Bowl is the most-watched event in the United States on a yearly basis, with over 100-million plus regular tuning in for the game.

With that in mind, commercial pricing has advertisers spending millions of dollars on their spots. In the 80s, Apple made history through their famed '1984' advertisement, which spawned the trend of companies producing high-budget, movielike commercials for the game.

History and the importance of getting a Super Bowl ad isn't lost on Canelo Alvarez. In an exclusive interview with The Ring prior to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles championship game, the boxer discussed the commercial.

In the interview, Alvarez stated it was an honor to work in the commercial and appear alongside many sports stars. He also correctly predicted the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes to win.

He stated:

"It's an honor for me to be in partnership with Michelob Ultra and to be in this ad with Serena Williams and to be in the Super Bowl - it's a big event. It will be shown at halftime. Please watch it. I pick the Chiefs to win. It's a really good team, [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes is my friend, and I want them to win."

