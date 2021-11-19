Watch: Canelo Alvarez and Ilunga Makabu have first staredown prior to May 2022 showdown

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2) recently announced his next move, and it's a big challenge. Just two weeks removed from his win over Caleb Plant, he has decided to go north 32 pounds to fight at cruiserweight.

The 31-year-old Alvarez was officially approved by the WBC to fight current cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2) in May 2022 for the latter's title. A win would put Alvarez in an exclusive category, as one of only six men to win a recognized world title in five different weight classes.

The only fighters to have ever held a title in five different weight classes are Thomas Hearns, 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Canelo Alvarez met with 34-year-old Makabu at the WBC Convention earlier today. While there, the two men exchanged words and pleasantries, prior to having the first staredown for their May showdown.

World Boxing Council @WBCBoxing



The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰



#wbcmx59 First time seeing each other. Canelo and Makabu.The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰 First time seeing each other. Canelo and Makabu.The challenger and the champion or the crusierweight title 🔰#wbcmx59 https://t.co/kp6NtGaa9M

The Congolese Makabu towered over Alvarez in the first presser, as expected. Despite the size difference, Alvarez is expected to be a massive favorite when the two champions hit the ring next year.

Alvarez's move to fight Makabu came as a huge surprise to many fans

Canelo Alvarez is boxing's biggest star, and along with that comes the ability to choose what he wants to do. Following the win over Caleb Plant, there were seemingly endless opponents waiting for Alvarez.

Many thought Canelo would challenge someone along the lines of David Benavidez, who picked up a win earlier this month. Other names mentioned were Demitry Bivol at 175 pounds, or another of boxing's biggest stars in Jermall Charlo.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez asked why he's opting to fight Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, rather than David Benavidez: "Right now I can do whatever I want. I faced all the 168lbs world champions, I took the title from all of them. Now I do what I want." Canelo Alvarez asked why he's opting to fight Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, rather than David Benavidez: "Right now I can do whatever I want. I faced all the 168lbs world champions, I took the title from all of them. Now I do what I want."

In the end, Alvarez chose to chase history against Ilunga Makabu. For Makabu's part, he is confident heading into their bout. 'Junior' is coming off a seventh-round knockout win over Olanrewaju Durodola last December to lead into his tilt with Alvarez.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In his first public comments regarding the bout, Makabu dubbed Alvarez 'crazy' for attempting to challenge him. After seeing the size difference in person, it's likely Makabu only feels ever better about his chances.

Edited by Joshua Broom