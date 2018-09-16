Canelo Vs GGG 2: Canelo Alvarez the new champion, Golovkin now the undisputed people's champion

GGG and Canelo produced another boxing classic.

The two great modern-day middleweights produced another boxing classic as anticipated. As soon as the fight went towards the scorecards a lot of boxing fans and pundits knew what was going to happen, based on the pattern of their first encounter.

The first fight in which GGG should have been declared the outright winner ended in a draw, according to the majority of boxing fans and pundits it was a robbery in Canelo's favor.

The second fight which happened exactly after a year was again thrilling as expected, breathtaking as expected but the result? Not as expected.

This fight was more brutal as both of them were having a go at each other, the only thing which went against GGG in this fight was that he allowed Canelo to dictate the pace of the game for the starting 6 rounds.

Unlike his usual style, Golovkin was not much of an aggressor like in the first fight, he clearly was wary of Canelo's ability. Credit must be given to Canelo for his approach as he was actually the aggressor this time, Canelo did not try to outbox him and that is why the judges gave him the decision.

It was a tough day for the previously undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin as the judges were harsh with him again. In the first fight when he clearly won he was handed a draw, the second time when it should have actually been declared a draw he was declared the loser.

The fight was close, Canelo was better than the first fight, but still not better than GGG. The ideal decision should have been a draw or a decision in GGG's favor by a very close margin, but it was not.

Now the middleweight division has a new champion, Canelo Alvarez, but he is definitely not the people's champion which is even greater than any belt. Two failed drug tests which already tarnished Canelo's image and then these two controversial decisions will always move with him like a shadow and he will never be able to neutralize this reputation.

For GGG, it won't be unfair to say that he is slowing down now, in this fight he seemed tired, the 36-year-old is probably now past his prime, but still, he had enough for the fight fans today, as he fought like a warrior like always.

Canelo is no doubt the new champion, but GGG cemented his place even stronger to be declared the people's champion.

