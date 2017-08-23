Conor McGregor's net worth: How much money does he make?

A fight for the ages based solely on the economics.

Conor "Money" McGregor?

Conor McGregor is by far the most popular UFC athlete present today. His iconic status has led him to stardom and even hero worship in some cases. At 29, he has accomplished more than his peers, and if you have followed his career closely, you'll know that he'll perhaps be the first one to tell you that.

It is that brash, smash-mouth, trash-talking persona of McGregor that has brought him spectacular amounts of fame and even more fortune throughout his career. Now he takes perhaps the biggest step of all in his career, as he steps into a boxing ring with the man who can do no wrong in professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The fight is sure to be one for the ages but if you're one of the smart ones you'll know that this showdown is all about the money. And money is something that Mayweather and McGregor absolutely love. So much so, that the former actually calls himself "Money" Mayweather.

"The Notorious" one is not too far behind himself, as can be seen from the epic encounters the two had while on tour to promote the event. Money was thrown like paper and hence it should come as no surprise that Conor has plenty of this stuff to burn.

But how much exactly does he have? It's a question that has crossed the minds of most UFC and MMA fans when you consider the high profile bouts that the Irishman has been a part of.

Forbes lists him as one of the highest paid athletes in the world, with "The Notorious" ranking 24th on that prestigious list. His net worth is massive, at an estimated $40 million, and that isn't even counting the high stakes match he is about to have with Floyd Mayweather.

It is reported that the bout alone will earn the Irishman upwards of a whopping $80 million ranging up to $150 million. Big numbers, don't you think? When you consider the endorsements that he is part of, one can only imagine what overall amount he might be making.

When you put this fight into context, you actually realise how important these massive numbers are. Conor's 2013 clash with Max Holloway earned the Irish fighter a meagre $24,000 and his last encounter in the octagon, a high profile rematch against Nate Diaz, earned him $3.05 Million.

So now when you consider the meteoric rise in economics, you realise why McGregor was chomping at the bit to meet Mayweather in his own backyard - the boxing ring. You would too, wouldn't you?