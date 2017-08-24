Conor Mcgregor tattoos: Understanding the meaning behind them

The Notorious One's tattoos and what they mean.

Conor McGregor

Come Saturday, Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor will take on the undefeated five-division champion and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the century’s most awaited fight.

McGregor, who hails from Ireland, has risen to superstardom due to his feats in UFC in the last couple of years. And in that period, he has undergone many subtle changes in look and appearance.

When he debuted back in April 2013, McGregor was not exactly the fresh-faced fighter. In fact, he looked radically different to the man who is presently at the top of the fight game. Of course, the trademark beard was there but many of his tattoos, that are equally significant to his appearance in the ring, were absent.

Here, we take a look at all the tattoos that the Irishman has -- and the meaning (or lack thereof) behind most of them.

Abdomen (1)

McGregor has his name inked on the upper part of his abdomen and his nickname, Notorious, on the lower part. It is his most recent tattoo that adds to the main tattoo on the middle of his abdomen.

Abdomen (2)

The Tiger on his abdomen

The tattoo on the middle portion of his abdomen is that of a tiger. McGregor says that the tiger was added on a whim when he was holidaying in Venice: "I said 'f*** it, I'm gonna get a tiger...' I think it's a courageous animal."

McGregor, though, has earlier conceded that he is fascinated with the way ferocious animals move. Apparently, he studies the way they hunt their prey and tries to incorporate it in his training and in his game.

Heel

On the back of his left heel, McGregor has an Arabic inscription. But he doesn't know what it actually says. He says, "This was my first, when I was drunk... I got it in Ayia Napa for €20. It could mean anything."

Neck

Conor McGregor

On his neck, McGregor has a tattoo of a winged crucifix. Despite that, his religion still remains unknown. Many assume that he is a Catholic because he is Irish. However, he once wore a poppy and got in hot water with some Irish fans. Later, he was quoted saying, "f*** politics and f*** religion".

Back

From the base of the crucifix on his neck to the small of his back, McGregor has a helix of thorns running down his back. The significance and the timing of the tattoo is not known.

Chest

McGregor's chest tattoo

On his chest, the Irishman has a silverback gorilla adorning a crown on its head and holding a heart in its mouth. The tattoo is a twist on the symbol of Straight Blast Gym of coach John Kavanagh.

McGregor says: "I just like the way it looks."

Forearm (1)

A rose bush covers the front of McGregor’s left forearm. There is also a clock showing the time 3.35pm (it is unknown if this time is significant) and through a separate rose on the inside, there is a large dagger.

Another small stick figure, in a boxing pose, is present by the side of his elbow. The back of this tattoo has a gentleman wearing a top hat as well.

Forearm (2)

Just above the roses, a motto is inscribed. It reads: "slow is smooth, smooth is fast." It is a common saying in elite military units' firearms training.