Conor McGregor walkout song with lyrics

The meaningfulness of the song exponentially adds to the Irishman's potential.

McGregor at MSG

What’s the story?

With the moment of truth dawning closer and closer, every sneak peak into the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight is bound to increase the excitement in the air.

In a recent UFC video, McGregor gives us a glimpse into his collaboration with Sinead O’Connor and The Chieftains for a dearly awaited version of ‘The Foggy Dew’, which will be his walkout song.

The context

This isn’t the first time McGregor has worked with O’Connor. He had used the Irish singer’s version of ‘She Moved Through The Fair’ for the first part of his walk-on. He has been related to the beautiful song that“The Foggy Dew” is, in earlier instances as well.

He first used the song before his fight with Diego Brandao during his UFC tenure, on the 19th of July, 2014 and has been using the song ever since for his walkouts. This Irish folk song not only resonates with the lightweight champion but also the people of Eire, especially considering their historic trysts with rebellion, war and revolution.

The heart of the matter

McGregor will clearly be the underdog when he steps into the ring on August 26, 2017. As a novice in the sport of boxing, he has little chance of defeating the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. WIth that being said, here are the lyrics to his walkout song, Foggy Dew:

I was down the glen one Easter morn

To a city fair rode I

There armed lines of marching men

In squadrons passed me by

No pipe did hum, no battle drum did sound it's loud tattoo

But the Angelus Bells o'er the Liffey swells rang out in the foggy dew

Right proudly high in Dublin town

Hung they out a flag of war

'Twas better to die 'neath that Irish sky

Than at Sulva or Sud el Bar

And from the plains of Royal Meath

Strong men came hurrying through

While Brittania's huns with their long range guns

Sailed in through the foggy dew

Their bravest fell and the requiem bell

Rang mournfully and clear

For those who died that Eastertide in the

Springing of the year

While the world did gaze with deep amaze

At those fearless men but few

Who bore the fight that freedom's light

Might shine through the foggy dew

And back through the glen

I rode again

And my heart with grief was sore

For I parted then with valiant men

Whom I never shall see n'more

But to and fro in my dreams I go

And I kneel and pray for you

For slavery fled oh glorious dead

When you fell in the foggy dew

What’s next?

Conor McGregor will fight the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017. The fight has the potential to be the highest grossing event in combat sports history.

Author’s take

While Conor McGregor doesn't possess the boxing skill to trouble Mayweather, he still possesses knockout power and has a puncher's chance. After all, this is a fight at the end of the day, and strange things can happen.

