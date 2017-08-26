Conor McGregor walkout song with lyrics
The meaningfulness of the song exponentially adds to the Irishman's potential.
What’s the story?
With the moment of truth dawning closer and closer, every sneak peak into the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight is bound to increase the excitement in the air.
In a recent UFC video, McGregor gives us a glimpse into his collaboration with Sinead O’Connor and The Chieftains for a dearly awaited version of ‘The Foggy Dew’, which will be his walkout song.
The context
This isn’t the first time McGregor has worked with O’Connor. He had used the Irish singer’s version of ‘She Moved Through The Fair’ for the first part of his walk-on. He has been related to the beautiful song that“The Foggy Dew” is, in earlier instances as well.
He first used the song before his fight with Diego Brandao during his UFC tenure, on the 19th of July, 2014 and has been using the song ever since for his walkouts. This Irish folk song not only resonates with the lightweight champion but also the people of Eire, especially considering their historic trysts with rebellion, war and revolution.
The heart of the matter
McGregor will clearly be the underdog when he steps into the ring on August 26, 2017. As a novice in the sport of boxing, he has little chance of defeating the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. WIth that being said, here are the lyrics to his walkout song, Foggy Dew:
I was down the glen one Easter morn
To a city fair rode I
There armed lines of marching men
In squadrons passed me by
No pipe did hum, no battle drum did sound it's loud tattoo
But the Angelus Bells o'er the Liffey swells rang out in the foggy dew
Right proudly high in Dublin town
Hung they out a flag of war
'Twas better to die 'neath that Irish sky
Than at Sulva or Sud el Bar
And from the plains of Royal Meath
Strong men came hurrying through
While Brittania's huns with their long range guns
Sailed in through the foggy dew
Their bravest fell and the requiem bell
Rang mournfully and clear
For those who died that Eastertide in the
Springing of the year
While the world did gaze with deep amaze
At those fearless men but few
Who bore the fight that freedom's light
Might shine through the foggy dew
And back through the glen
I rode again
And my heart with grief was sore
For I parted then with valiant men
Whom I never shall see n'more
But to and fro in my dreams I go
And I kneel and pray for you
For slavery fled oh glorious dead
When you fell in the foggy dew
What’s next?
Conor McGregor will fight the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017. The fight has the potential to be the highest grossing event in combat sports history.
Author’s take
While Conor McGregor doesn't possess the boxing skill to trouble Mayweather, he still possesses knockout power and has a puncher's chance. After all, this is a fight at the end of the day, and strange things can happen.
