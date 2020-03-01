Deontay Wilder decides to keep Mark Breland on team

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - Weigh-In

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder has surprised the boxing world. It was expected he'd make the very rash move of firing assistant trainer Mark Breland. His unjust punishment would be for saving Deontay's future by throwing in the towel in his re-match with Tyson Fury.

To become a supreme success in any line of work you must be resolute - a tad stubborn if you will. Those on the outside don't ever get to see the picture of what makes you tick. That's Deontay. Whether you feel he is over-rated, or if you feel he is an all-time great is subjective. What is a fact though, is that he has a gift from God in that right hand.

Because Fury figured out in the 12th round of their 1st fight to smother the bully, he basically took 17 of the 19 rounds the duo has gone. Wilder made it quite clear to his team they are never to throw the towel in, no matter what is happening. That there is the fine line between resolute and stubborn.

The order wasn't followed as Mark, the Brooklyn-born multi-medal winning, title-winning former fighter couldn't stand idly by watching Deontay be run through anymore. You can never tell how much punishment a fighter can truly take before it affects his future life. Wilder very well could have been on that dark path. With the shock of dropping his title and not surpassing his mentor Muhammad Ali for title defenses, he lashed out. Upon getting back to the locker room, Breland was told he's not welcome in there. Although it would have been uncalled for and overkill it was anticipated he'd let the USA Boxing Alumni Hall Of Famer go.

It seems cooler heads have prevailed. Deontay has said that Breland is still a part of Team Wilder. Now what that means fully is anyone's guess. It's believed by many that if his duties get diminished, Mark will then walk away. The team has officially put in place the trilogy clause in the contract. Bob Arum expects the fight to be sometime this summer, and for it to be again in the US. Of course, the third one will only happen if Fury accepts it, and that appears to be a safe bet, that he will. After all, he's shown his dominance, and there's more money for him in a trilogy than against anyone else outside of Anthony Joshua.

The resolute former champ finally made a public comment via his social media saying - like the phoenix he shall rise from the ashes, and that the war has just begun. However, if he continues to be rigid and doesn't make any changes; the result will be the same if not worse... with or without Mark Breland around.