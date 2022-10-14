Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Latest betting odds and tips

Deontay Wilder is currently a giant betting favorite to defeat Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action for over a year. Wilder was last seen in his trilogy with Tyson Fury last October. The 'Fight of the Year' contender saw the former champion knocked out in the 11th round, his second stoppage loss in a row.

Following that defeat, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion elected to take some time off. Wilder later stated that he wanted to use the psychoactive drug Ayahausca in order to make up his mind in regards to a return. It seems that using the drug went well.

Deontay Wilder is set to return this Saturday night against Robert Helenius on Fox Sports pay-per-view. Despite the time away from the boxing ring, oddsmakers are riding with the former champion in a big way.

According to MGM, Wilder is the -800 betting favorite for his return. With fans hoping for 'The Nordic Nightmare' to pull off the upset, he's the +550 betting underdog.

In regards to betting tips, the best bet for this matchup is for the former champion to win by knockout in rounds 7-9, which comes back in +450. Throughout his career, Helenius has been knocked out, but it never came early.

Furthermore, Wilder is a knockout artist but he's not a huge puncher early at the top level. Throughout his career, he's generally gotten stoppages in the later rounds, and that'll likely happen here.

Can Robert Helenius defeat Deontay Wilder?

Robert Helenius is a massive underdog for a reason, but he could spring an upset on Deontay Wilder.

'The Bronze Bomber' has a pedigree and accomplishments that 'The Nordic Nightmare' doesn't have. Wilder has only been defeated by Tyson Fury, while Helenius has been finished before.

The odds seem stacked against Helenius, and for good reason, he's fighting one of the best heavyweights of his era. However, it's important to remember that he's made a career out of being an underdog.

If it weren't for the back-to-back upsets of Adam Kownacki, he wouldn't be in this position. Both times that Helenius faced 'Babyface', he was a big underdog. Both times, he weathered the storm and went on to score an upset win.

If Deontay Wilder comes in gun-shy after being finished twice or something is off, Robert Helenius could absolutely pull off the win. Then again, the odds exist for a reason, and it's going to be tough for the 38-year-old.

