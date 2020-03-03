Fight Network UK presents - LIVE Championship Fight Night on March 21st from Bolton, UK

Mark Leach in action (Image: Rob Clayton Photography)

World's premier multi-platform channel dedicated to combat sports, Fight Network, in partnership with VIP Promotions, brings to you a live championship fight night from Bolton, United Kingdom on March 21st which will air on Fight Network UK – Sky Channel 192.

The four-hour mega event is scheduled to air from 21:00-01:00 from the Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel and is headlined by a much anticipated English Bantamweight Championship clash and Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Championships between Marc ‘Livewire’ Leach and Ashley ‘Flash’ Lane.

During his amateur days, Salford's own Leach was touted to be a massive prospect and now boasts of an excellent professional career record (14-1-1, 3 KOs) over the past five and half years. In 2019, Leach beat veteran boxer Brett Fidoe to capture the English Bantamweight title which he is now gearing up to defend against Lane. The 25-year-old is known for his slick movement and innovative striking techniques and has only one obstacle remaining in his way before being able to compete for British and Commonwealth Championship honours.

Unlike his opponent, Bristolian boxer Lane is an experienced campaigner, having formerly held the Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Championship title. Lane will head into the fight with a vital edge over Leach, having more experience of championship fights in his nine-year long career. The 29-year-old has fought top fighters in the domestic circuit and held the WBC International super-bantamweight title holder Gavin McDonnell to a draw.

Other fights on the undercard feature a number of high octane fights which will see a vast array of talent from the North West, including the likes of Oldham middleweight Jack Kilgannon; Bolton featherweight Osman Aslam; Wigan lightweight and female sensation Rhiannon Dixon; Manchester Cruiserweight Ryan Braidwood; Manchester bantamweight Tracey Webber; Oldham super-featherweight Huss Parvez; Dumfries heavyweight Mohammad Saleem; St Helen’s lightweight Adam Ridge; Wigan welterweight James Moorcroft and Blackpool light-heavyweight Jamie Mitchell.