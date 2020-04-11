Floyd Mayweather expanding portfolio

The Boxing great is now passing on all he has learned.

Has Floyd Mayweather truly found his calling after self reflection.

Floyd Mayweather

It looks as if Floyd Mayweather may be done throwing hands himself in competitive action. What does that mean? It means the chances of the now 43-year-old giving a run at a 147lb title is bleak at best. Not that he couldn't rattle some cages of some 2nd and 3rd tier guys. If he does step back into the ring, it'll be just a glorified sparring match. It's because he's adding to his already long list of responsibilities with a big one.

The club owner, promoter, business man is adding trainer to his resume. His late uncle, Roger was a huge influence on him, and being inspired by him, Floyd now wants to take up his mantle of training talented and hungry prospects, and turning them into top tier athletes. It's just a matter of will he put the true amount of time, and dedication it takes in that position? After all, a trainer works long grueling hours and it's a thankless job. Would he be willing to put aside his jet flying country hopping lifestyle for the good of another fighter. That remains the million dollar question.

Let's not forget, someone with his skill level is a high strung alpha male type A personality. That while in itself can inspire others to reach greatness, it can be a detriment as well. Just look at when the greatest hitter of all time Ted Williams managed the Washington Senators. It was disastrous. It's why many legendary greats when they retire, refuse to coach no matter the sport. They know there's just not too many out there that can push themselves the way they did. And their psyche won't allow them to process that.

Without a doubt however, knowledge and skill are his best attributes here. Better than most if not all other trainers right now. And the greatest trainers attract the best fighters. It's a wheel that never stops spinning. Perfect examples are Cus D'Amato / Freddie Roach and Teddy Atlas / Emanuel Steward.

Floyd via social media released the following statement:

"I want to do my part on this Earth to help people see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. Due to the passing of my uncle; I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they've been there for me throughout my career. I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. I'm new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience. Therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired".

He went on to say that during this quarantine he's become very reflective and has done some serious soul searching. One person he is working with right now is his teenage nephew and another is his oldest son. He put videos out of both. While they are still very raw, you can see him molding them like clay. It's quite possible this Bob Ross of boxing has found his true calling.

As far as his TMT stable goes; the gem is Tank Davis. But Tank lacks the focus at times to go from star to superstar. If Floyd helps him in the ring now, the WBA lightweight champion may finally break those chains holding him down. The only other "name" at TMT is struggling 36 year old light heavyweight Badou Jack. Over his last 5 fights he's seemed to lost a little off his fastball. He's gone 1-2-2 in that stretch with those 2 losses being his last 2 fights. Badou with some new polishing despite his age, might put some fear in others at 175.

Just imagine if he's truly serious about this what he could instill in some fighters. Take Andy Ruiz Jr for example who was rumored to be in negotiations with Teddy Atlas. Or even a Deontay Wilder, who has already spoken with George Foreman. All it truly takes is one big move to open the floodgates.

Advertisement

Not only is guiding another to success rewarding internally, but it's also very rewarding in Mayweather's favorite way whether this is a new leaf or not - financially.