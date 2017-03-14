Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to fight Conor McGregor in Las Vegas during June 2017

Two real giants of combat sport are set to go head to head in the boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather Jr will meet McGregor in the ring on June 10th in Las Vegas

What’s the story

In a rather dream-like situation, combat sport legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are set to fight each other in a battle royale, which is likely to take place in June 2017 in the American city of Las Vegas. A lot of hype was being built around this duel and a lot of speculations surfaced with regards to the details of the contest – type of combat, location, prize money and date.

Now, it seems like all those queries have been put to bed by the American and Irishman, who will go head to head in the boxing ring in what could be one of the most watched sporting events in history. Both of these fighters are larger than life characters and are extremely marketeable athletes as well, something that seems to be a big factor behind bringing this fight together.

The context

This news must have come like a God-granted wish for broadcasters and combat sport aficionados across the globe. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are possibly the two most feisty characters in the sporting history of 21st century. Them coming together is surely going to see sparks flying all around, be it on social media, press or in the boxing ring.

The biggest factor that makes this contest even tastier is the fact that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is going to come out of retirement to combat the Irish maverick. It was also a matter of concern in terms of the type of duel for these two to come together, given the fact that Mayweather Jr. is a boxer and McGregor is an MMA athlete. Now that McGregor has decided to fight “The Money” in the boxing ring, we are set to witness a sparkling spectacle.

The details

Financial repercussions of this fight are going to be huge and it is being said that both fighters are looking to pocket a humongous $100 million each. However, since McGregor has a standing contract with UFC, a part of his earnings are going to go there. A report by news.com.au suggests that Mayweather is going to fight with McGregor on the 10th of June in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor

Date:June 10th 2017

Author’s take

Whenever two giants, in any sport, collide, it results in massive reactionary repercussions around the world, both sporting and financial. However, purely from combat and technical perspectives, the fight could be a strange one, given the fact that one is a boxer and the other is an exponent of MMA. Mayweather is coming out of retirement while McGregor is still an active fighter, which could give him an advantage over his American opponent.