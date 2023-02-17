Floyd Mayweather lost $10K bet on Super Bowl

Floyd Mayweather lost a massive bet on the Super Bowl, but he didn't make it out that bad.

Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona, the Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles collide. The game has already been dubbed one of the greatest NFL championship games ever, as the two offenses couldn't be stopped.

Ultimately, it was Patrick Mahomes who wound up outdueling Jalen Hurts and leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl in four years. It wasn't easy for the two-time MVP either, as he had to come from behind from a 24-14 deficit.

That's exactly what Floyd Mayweather expected to happen, as he documented on Instagram. There, the retired boxer showed two betting stubs, for $10,000 each. The first stub showed that he bet on the Eagles to win at halftime.

However, it wasn't all wins. As the boxer noted in the post, he won his first bet but lost the second. Mayweather put an additional $10,000 on the Eagles to win the entire game, which they didn't, as they lost 38-35.

The retired boxer wasn't the only one to lose money on Sunday. The Eagles were the favorites heading into the game, which made the Chiefs' come-from-behind victory even more surprising.

See Mayweather's post about the Super Bowl below:

Floyd Mayweather works the heavy bag ahead of return

Even in his mid-40s, Floyd Mayweather still trains like a world champion.

'Money' retired from professional boxing following a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017. Although Mayweather retired from professional contests, he didn't retire from making money.

Having exhibition fights is one of the easiest ways to do so. Exhibitions have existed for decades, as somewhat of a mix between a pro contest and a sparring session. It gives older boxers such as Mayweather, the chance to compete without suffering major damage.

The former champion is now slated to compete in yet another exhibition matchup later this month. The bout will be broadcast on pay-per-view, and will be the first time that Mayweather has competed in the U.K. There, he will face England's own Aaron Chalmers.

'The Joker' currently holds a 1-0 record in the boxing ring but is known more for his time in the cage. The former Geordie Shore star holds a 5-2 record in MMA, having competed in Bellator.

Despite his opponent having a lack of credentials in the sport, Floyd Mayweather is training hard for his ring return. On social media, the boxer showed himself landing thunderous shots on the heavy bag.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ The raw sound of Floyd Mayweather's punches as he works the heavy bag at age 45 ahead of his UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers on Feb 25th…[📽️ @FloydMayweather The raw sound of Floyd Mayweather's punches as he works the heavy bag at age 45 ahead of his UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers on Feb 25th…[📽️ @FloydMayweather] https://t.co/B9uc3NDjgr

Poll : 0 votes