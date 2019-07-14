Floyd Mayweather: The Man with the perfect record

Nitish Kapur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 28 // 14 Jul 2019, 13:22 IST

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

“Even though I had a rough life I always had my mind on bigger and better things,” says Floyd Mayweather whose life impeccably personifies Anne Bronte’s quote, “But he that dares not grasp the thorn should never crave the rose.”

I don’t know who said, “Whatever happens, happens for good,” but it seems to be true as after a particularly controversial decision ended his Olympic dream, Mayweather decided to turn pro and never looked back. He won a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics.

For those who don’t know Floyd Mayweather, who also goes by his monikers “Pretty Boy” and, “Money”, is the only undefeated boxer in the history of the sport of professional boxing with an unblemished record of 50-0. Though he had an amateur record of 84–8, but who cares about that?

“Money” has been a champion in 5 different weight classes and is also a 3-time U.S. Golden Gloves Awardee and the featherweight U.S. National Champion. In 2016, ESPN ranked him as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of the previous 25 years. BoxRec - a website devoted to keeping up-to-date records of professional boxers - also recognizes Floyd as the number one pound-for-pound fighter of all time, besides the greatest welterweight in the history of the sport.

Mayweather is the real-life Harry Potter who was born to do great things. Born into a family of boxers, Floyd took his craft to the next level. Either by knocking his opponents down or guarding himself against their hits and choosing to win by points, he always knew how to win.

As a kid, Mayweather witnessed extreme poverty and tremendous troubles. His father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., a professional boxer himself could not spend too much time with his children because of troubles with the law. The family had financial problems and lived a life of destitution. He saw days when seven people would live in one room.

With his sedulous attitude and profound knowledge of the sport, Mayweather achieved what others might never even dream of. From 1996 to 2017, the man never lost his Midas Touch and dominated the sport for 21 years!

A shrewd boxer but an even shrewder business mind, Mayweather positioned himself in the sports arena in such a strong position that as per Forbes he was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2018 and one of the richest sportsperson in the world; the richest boxer ever. His net worth was estimated as high as $1 billion in 2017. He is boxing's first $1 billion fighter with the most pay-per-view buys than any other boxer in history, more than even the great Muhammad Ali!

Floyd Mayweather’s will and determination made him what he is today. He is a role model for the masses, especially for those who lose heart at the occurrence of small things. Our “Pretty Boy” is a self-made man who fought all the circumstances to reach the pinnacle. WWE’s tag-team The Bar’s catchphrase “We don't just set the bar, we are the bar!” eloquently suits Mayweather.

Floyd is a firm believer in God and once proclaimed in 2014 that, “God only made one thing perfect: my boxing record.” He also says, “I am the best. There is nobody better than me.” People find him arrogant and egoistic, but he is someone who worked his socks off to be the best. It is the pride, and not arrogance, which automatically kicks in when something is achieved with a great deal of continuous committed labor. When work turns into worship, a sense of worthiness and dignity arrives.

There are, in huge numbers, naysayers on social media who don’t shy away from continuously showing their unnecessary dislike for him and need to understand that this man ought to be appreciated for what he has achieved despite all the odds. His life should be celebrated. He is an example for every single one us out there. His life shouts out loud, “You believe it, you achieve it.”

Considering his life story from the beginning, Floyd Mayweather is not only the greatest boxer but the greatest athlete that there ever was.