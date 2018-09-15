Floyd Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquiao this year

Floyd Mayweather is back!

In a sudden twist of event, Floyd Mayweather in his Instagram account announced his willingness to come out of retirement to do it one more time with Manny Pacquiao who surprised the boxing world in his last outing when he scored his first knockout in almost ten years with an impressive stoppage against Lucas Matthysse in July.

In his post with almost a million views as of writing, Mayweather said, "I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Although no other details came out, his willingness to fight Pacquiao will surely catch worldwide attention as their first fight although unanimously won by Money Mayweather left a lot of questions when Pacman revealed his shoulder injury he had sustained a week before the fight.

Mayweather last fight was against MMA fighter Conor McGregor last year. After the fight, he announced that it was his last fight already as he broke the 49-0 record by Rocky Marciano with his 50th win against no loss.

Prior to his post, there was no clear sign that the unbeaten American would unretire once more although Pacquiao has called out on him after knocking out Mathysse.

The fight won't come that easy though as there are a lot of kinks to be ironed out as Pacquiao is barred to fight in the United States because of tax problems. And it is doubtful if Floyd Mayweather would be willing to fight outside his home turf.

But regardless, knowing the magnitude of this fight, both camps will surely leave no stone unturned just to make sure this megafight will happen.

Manny Pacquiao was preparing for two more fights potentially against Amir Khan and Terrence Crawford, but there will definitely be a change of plan as a chance to have a rematch against Floyd Mayweather is too huge a fight to turn down.