Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Fight details, location, and who will win

Millions will be won... and lost! Who's corner are you in?

Both sides mean business!

The battle lines have been drawn, the contracts are signed and the fight of the millennium is right around the corner. Fans around the world are busting at the seams in anticipation of what is being billed as a “dream match,” and rightfully so. After months, if not years of speculation, fans are finally getting the fight everyone has been talking about.

Some say it’s a smart fight, others say it’s a stupid move on behalf of both MMA and professional boxing. Regardless of which side of that argument you stand on, there is one name we can all call this fight in 100% agreement and that is “money fight.”

In one corner you have the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet. In the opposite corner, you have the biggest star in Mixed Martial Arts and undoubtedly the biggest mouth in all of the combat sports.

So, there are several questions on the minds of fans. Some simply want to know the date and time, while others want to know how and where they can watch the fight, the price for the pay-per-view and so on. Hopefully, we can help you by addressing all of those questions in this article.

Date, time and venue

The beautiful T-Mobile Arena will host this huge fight!

The fight will take place on Saturday, August 26 with the exact time still to be announced. There are several variables that will factor in, as far as dictating the exact time. One thing is certain and that is this fight will be a late one. After several undercard bouts, the build will be slow and suspenseful. This is a tactic used by boxing now for many years, especially for big money fights. Depending on where you are, expect to pull an all-nighter if you're staying up for this one.

The T-Mobile Arena, located in the heart of the famous Las Vegas Strip will be the host for this big fight. This arena is a brand new venue, just over one year old, but it has already hosted several major events. Some of the notable events held at the T-Mobile Arena include WWE Money in the Bank 2016, UFC 202, 207, 209 and 213.

The venue will likely hold many major boxing events in the future as well. It’ s worth noting that one of the recent fights held there was the Canelo Alverez vs. Amir Khan bout, back on May 6, 2016.

Ways to watch

Showtime Sports will sponsor the PPV

Of course, the best way to watch such a huge fight would be to watch it live, at the T-Mobile Arena and yes, there are a limited amount of tickets still available. However, it’s going to cost you a small fortune! As of this writing, the cheapest ticket available on the venue’s website cost around $3,400.00 USD.

However, you can always sit at home, in the comfort of your own living room and watch the fight via pay-per-view. It was announced recently on Yahoo Sports that the pay-per-view price tag for Mayweather vs. McGregor will be $89.95 USD.

Money, money, money!

Floyd looks to add a few Benjamins to his collection

While no one knows the exact amount of cash each competitor will leave Las Vegas with, we do know that Floyd will pocket no less than $100 million, while Conor will cash out with at least $25 million.

However, if all of the monetary metrics are made, Floyd could make up to $400 million, while Conor could potentially bank as much as $130 million, according to Forbes. Not a bad payday for a night’s work!

Life is all about the journey. The beautiful journey. Enjoy every second of it.

Shot by @shinobiacademy pic.twitter.com/8aVx3befNv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2017

Who will win?

Can Conor shock the boxing world and defeat the best the sport has to offer?

As soon as this fight was announced, Vegas bookies jumped on the Mayweather train immediately. As of now, most betting sources still have ‘Money’ Mayweather as the heavy favourite, with 11/1 odds.

This is a fight that I have wanted to watch for quite some time now and even though I have my doubts, considering the fact that McGregor is stepping into a completely foreign land, so-to-speak... I still believe Conor is capable of pulling off a huge upset. In fact, I’ll go a step further and predict that Conor will not only win, but I believe he will fulfil his promise to Floyd, by knocking him out by the end of the fourth round.

Floyd is a living legend. He’s an icon in the sport of boxing and nothing, not even a loss to McGregor can take that away from him. But, Floyd has never faced so much unpredictability.

In normal cases, Floyd is able to study his opponent, sort through his flaws and expose them. He won't be able to do that this time. Conor is sharp, cocky and confident. He’s confident enough to believe he can honestly pull this one off and you know what... I think he can too.

Conor wins early in the fourth round.