Former boxing champion Steve Collins backs Connor McGregor to ‘shock the world’ by beating Floyd Mayweather

Connor McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather on August 26th.

McGregor vs Mayweather – one of the most anticipated fights of all time

What’s the story?

Former world middleweight and super-middleweight champion Steve Collins has backed UFC Superstar Conor McGregor to pull off an upset and defeat five-division world champion, Floyd Mayweather when the pair meet later this year. The Irishman told talkSPORT that despite having never fought professionally as a boxer, McGregor has the abilities to surprise and ‘shock the whole world’.

He said, “Who is to say he can’t win?” Collins told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, and continued, “The guy is an absolute natural athlete. He has got so much ability and with the right coaching and the right fight plan, he could surprise and shock the whole world. Never write him off.

“It is not a foregone conclusion. With the right planning, the right game plan, he could surprise and shock the world.”

In case you didn’t know…

Steve Collins, also known as “The Celtic Warrior”, is a former professional boxer who has held both the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles. In 1994, he won his first middleweight championship and in the next year he went on to win the super-middleweight championship.

He would go on to defend his super-middleweight championship seven times before he would retire.

The heart of the matter

Collins believes that Mayweather is a great boxer who moves well in the ring and has got grace but he is not invincible. He thinks that as strong as Mayweather may be, he is still a human being, and a hit on the chin at the right time will put him in trouble.

Collins’ views have been reflected by famous actor Sylvester Stallone and McGregor’s sparring partner, Artem Lobov.

However, another former middleweight world champion, Carl Froch has gone the other way saying the McGregor is a ‘novice’ and the fight is more of a ‘pantomime’.

What’s next?

The fight between Mayweather and McGregor, which has captured the public and media’s attention, will take place on 26th August, 2017 and will be broadcast on pay-per-view networks across the globe.

Author’s take

The fight is going to be one of the most awaited fights of all time. On one hand, you have the undefeated, Mayweather, and on the other hand, there’s McGregor, who has no experience in professional boxing but is one of the best MMA wrestlers.

However, there is no question about his sheer strength and abilities which make him a formidable opponent for Mayweather.

Regardless of who wins, the fight will definitely be one that fans will cherish for a long time to come.