‘Unless something bad happens’- Gennadiy Golovkin believes the trilogy against Canelo Alvarez will be different and talks about his potential retirement

Gennadiy Golovkin is looking at the third fight against Canelo Alvarez as a fresh one and sees the third bout as something completely different from the last two. ‘GGG’ dominated Canelo briefly in their first meeting in 2017, which ended in a controversial draw.

The rematch in 2018 saw him offer a commendable performance too, but Canelo Alvarez won it on the judges' decision. It was the first and only loss of Golovkin's career.

Alvarez and Golovkin are on a collision course yet again after four years and ‘GGG’ revealed how he sees the trilogy happening.

According to the Boxing Scene, the Kazakh boxer connected with Reuters and shed his views on Canelo. Golovkin said,

"I'm totally looking at the third fight as a brand new fight from scratch. I don't draw any motivation from previous fights.He's going to change a lot of things because this fight is taking place in a different weight division and his attitude will definitely change, so there will be a lot of surprises during this fight."

Canelo Alvarez lost his last bout against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and will try to engage himself in lopsided action against Gennadiy Golovkin. If Canelo fails to win the fight, it could be a major setback for his legacy.

The Mexican boxer has been a menace in the super middleweight category. He earned undisputed status by beating three undefeated world champions and a mandatory defender. While Canelo has vowed to knock 'GGG' out and into retirement, it might be easier said than done.

Will Gennadiy Golovkin retire after the Canelo Alvarez trilogy?

40-year-old Golovkin is clearly in the final years of his pro-career. He knocked out Ryota Murata in his last fight and is still a major prizefighter in the sport of boxing. That said, age isn't always a factor in regards to a fighter's chances. 43-year-old Luis Ortiz is still active in the heavyweight division, and Manny Pacquiao didn't retire until the age of 42.

We can expect Golovkin to stick around for a few more years. Gennadiy Golovkin seemingly had similar intentions as he talked about his retirement in the same interview. The unified middleweight champion said,

"It's very difficult to point at just one particular factor that might influence my decision to end my career unless something bad happens,"

"But there are a lot of nuances, and they might play a role in making a decision to continue, but I am not going to spend a lot of time on those. We'll see how it goes."

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will fetch a massive payday for both sides involved. Thus, Golovkin can happily retire with financial gains, but his boxing legacy may demand a few more tests.

