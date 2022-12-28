George Foreman biopic to release in April next year

A film about the life of the great George Foreman will be hitting the big screen in 2023. 'Big George' is one of the most legendary heavyweights to ever lace up the gloves, and for good reason. The former champion had a tale of two careers as he started his professional career in 1969.

Within five years, Foreman was undefeated at 40-0, with wins over names such as Joe Frazier and Ken Norton. He then faced Muhammad Ali in 'The Rumble in the Jungle,' one of the most important bouts in the history of boxing. 'The Greatest' came from behind to knockout Foreman.

Within three years, Foreman retired and took a ten-year sabbatical from boxing. At 38 years old, he returned, mostly to fund a youth center he founded. In his second run in the sport, Foreman compiled a career that could make the Hall of Fame on its own.

While he faced several big names, it was his 1994 knockout over Michael Moorer that saw George Foreman become the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45. He would later retire three years later, after losing to Shannon Briggs.

The story is unreal, and will now be put on the big screen. Sony Films will release a biopic about Foreman on April 28, 2023. Khris Davis, who recently starred in Space Jam: A New Legacy, will portray the young boxer.

Other names such as Forest Whittaker, and will be titled 'Heart of a Lion'.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene George Foreman Biopic To Premiere In Theatres April 28 dlvr.it/Sg05yk George Foreman Biopic To Premiere In Theatres April 28 dlvr.it/Sg05yk https://t.co/FWD2fs3n1T

George Foreman's life outside of boxing

George Foreman is one of the most well-known boxers and it has to do with his life outside the ring.

As a former heavyweight champion, 'Big George' was known to most of the public thanks to his fights with Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield, and Michael Moorer. But he's done a lot more than just box.

When Foreman retired in 1977, the former champion became an ordained minister. He remained in that role for ten years, ultimately re-entering the sport to help fund his church and youth center.

In 1994, whilst in the midst of his resurgence, George Foreman released his self-titled grill. Funnily enough, the grill made more money for the champion than his boxing career. It sold over 100 million units and was a staple of the 90s.

Thanks to the grill, along with his incredible boxing career and contributions outside the ring, George Foreman remains one of the most interesting figures in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes