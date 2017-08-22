How and where to watch Conor Mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather live streaming and TV telecast info

The live webcast has been made possible by digital broadcast network VEQTA

The fight is tipped to create many commercial records in professional boxing

After much anticipation, the ‘Fight of the Millenium’ between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor will be available live for Indian fans. Dubbed as the highest-grossing fight in the history of the sport, the bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26, at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas Vegas Strip of Paradise.

The live webcast has been made possible by digital broadcast network VEQTA, an over-the-top platform dedicated to sports. The network has set up a Facebook event for the same and the webcast is scheduled to take place on August 27, from 6:30 am IST.

Earlier, Sony Pictures Network was expected to broadcast the fight in India but later it was revealed that the deal was not confirmed.

Although no broadcaster has been finalised for India, the fans can watch the action on VEQTA. The deal between the sports platform and the organizers has also been confirmed.

VEQTA is a mobile first network and the application can be downloaded on Android as well as IOS mobiles. However, the live webcast comes at a cost. As the platform doesn’t follow the pay-per-view model, the fans will have to pay a nominal Rs 99 annual subscription fee to secure access to the digital platform.

The fight is tipped to create many commercial records in professional boxing. The lines have been drawn, the contracts are signed and the fight of the millennium is right around the corner.

Fans around the world are waiting in anticipation for what is being billed as an epic encounter, and rightfully so. After months of speculation, fans will finally witness the fight everyone has been talking about.

However, purely from a combat and technical perspective, the contest would be an intriguing one, given the fact that one is a boxer while the other is an exponent of MMA.