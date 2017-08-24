How much money is Conor McGregor expected to make after Saturday's fight?

A look at the numbers behind the showdown on Saturday.

by Sidharth Yadav News 24 Aug 2017, 18:02 IST

Conor McGregor

Irishman Conor McGregor is looking to do on Saturday what no man has ever done -- defeat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Mayweather holds a 49-0 career record in professional bouts and McGregor stands between him and the elusive 50th career win.

The incessant, trash-talking McGregor has fuelled the pre match tension between the two, evident in the press conferences that took place. There is no holding back as the two fighters clash on Saturday in what promises to be the biggest sporting event of 2017.

With millions of dollars pumped into the event, it is also pretty evident that win or lose, both boxers are going to receive a mouth watering pay day at the end of the bout. Here’s a look at how much McGregor is estimated to make after his match on Saturday.

Combining PPV and ticket sales at the T-Mobile Arena gives us an estimated $450 million, with $400 million coming from PPV sales and the remaining 50 estimated from ticket sales on ground. These numbers are mere estimates and the prize pool is expected to shoot up if actual PPV sales exceed the estimates.

Out of the $450 million, the amount McGregor gets depends upon the split between the two fighters. Although confidential, the spilt is expected to be somewhere around 75-25 in favour of Mayweather which puts McGregor’s earnings at close to $120 million.

Apart from that, McGregor is set to earn close to an additional $5+ million -- which isn’t anywhere near what Mayweather is expected to earn -- from sponsorships. Numbers aside, the fight on Saturday promises to be an epic encounter between the two fighters and with all the pre-fight trash talk and hype, we hope the fight certainly lives up to its expectations.