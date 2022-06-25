"I will fight their cousins, best friends"- Tyson Fury is open to fighting anybody if offered his desired price

Tyson Fury has stated that he will come out of retirement to fight anybody if he is offered £500 million pounds.

Fury is coming off a spectacular knockout win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking 94,000 people in attendance. Following his victory, 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from boxing.

Watch the full fight replay of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte:

Here's what Fury said in an interview with iFL TV:

"At £500 million is my price. If I was a multi-billionaire and I had hundreds of billions in the bank and I wanted to put Tyson Fury vs Pudsey The Bear in me front garden on a Tuesday afternoon. Guess what? I'd do it. So there's people around there with that type of money and if they want to do that then they can. I'll fight their cousins, best friends, goldfishes' daughter, don't care."

Watch the full interview:

This is not the first time since hanging up his gloves that Fury has mentioned £500 million pounds as the figure that can tempt him to make a comeback. It remains to be seen if 'The Gypsy King' is serious about such an offer or if he can be tempted by something a little less lucrative.

Tyson Fury explains why he is demanding £500 million pounds to return

During the same interview, Fury expressed that he wants an astronomical amount of money to return because he believes he has accomplished everything in boxing.

"I've achieved everything I ever set out to achieve...I've completed the game of boxing. I've won every single belt there is to win, from English to Super World Champions and Unified and Lineal and Ring Magazine three times... I'm a member of a very niche club... The undefeated World Champion club with me and Rocky [Marciano]."

'The Gypsy King' is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world. However, there are some who believe he must face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk to cement his legacy.

The rematch between Joshua and Usyk is scheduled for August 20 in Jeddah. The Ukrainian shocked the world last September when he dominated 'AJ' over 12 rounds to capture the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Championships in London.

Watch the full fight replay of Joshua vs Usyk:

With Fury still holding the WBC belt, he could have the opportunity to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis by beating the winner of Joshua and Usyk.

